Grant Zerkle of Kronk and Scaggs Insurance Offers Guidance to First-Time Buyers on Homeowners Insurance in HelloNation

LONDON, Ohio, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should first-time homebuyers understand about homeowners insurance before closing on a property? Grant Zerkle of Kronk and Scaggs Insurance in London, Ohio shares expert insight in HelloNation , explaining that the right policy goes beyond fulfilling mortgage requirements and should be carefully customized to the property’s specific needs.

Zerkle points out that one of the most common misconceptions is equating market value with rebuild cost. Market value includes land and location, while rebuild cost focuses on materials and labor needed to reconstruct the home. These costs are fluid, affected by inflation, supply chain disruptions, and regional construction trends. Without regular adjustments, a policy can quickly become outdated, leaving the homeowner underinsured.

Renovations, such as finished basements or kitchen remodels, are another factor that may increase the rebuild cost without automatically updating coverage. Zerkle emphasizes the importance of reporting such improvements to avoid out-of-pocket expenses in the event of a claim. He also recommends discussing optional protections with an insurance provider, including sewer backup protection, ordinance or law coverage, and extended replacement cost. These features are not standard in all policies but can provide critical support after a loss.

The full article, First-time buyer? Here’s what to know about homeowners insurance , gives first-time buyers a clear framework for selecting insurance that truly protects their home and investment.

