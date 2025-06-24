Steve Thurmond of Forward Financial Advises Retirees to Review Medicare Coverage After Relocating in HelloNation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens to your Medicare plan when you move to a new zip code after retirement? Steve Thurmond of Forward Financial in Chattanooga, Tennessee, explains that relocating after age 65 often triggers changes in Medicare coverage that many retirees overlook. In a featured article for HelloNation , Thurmond outlines why a Medicare review should be part of any retirement relocation plan.

Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans are based on regional service areas, which means a plan that worked well in one county may not be available—or may offer different coverage—in another. Even Original Medicare users may find that their Medigap policy options change by state, sometimes requiring medical underwriting to switch plans.

Thurmond emphasizes the importance of acting quickly during the two-month Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that begins once a move is reported. This limited window allows individuals to explore new plan options, compare networks and drug formularies, and avoid costly coverage gaps. A failure to review and adjust plans in time can result in higher out-of-pocket costs or limited access to preferred providers.

In addition to coverage availability, retirees should consider how new regional plans address current prescriptions, provider networks, premiums, and deductibles. According to Thurmond, reviewing Medicare options is a vital part of managing healthcare expenses and ensuring uninterrupted access to care in a new location.

The full article, Just Moved? Why Relocating After 65 Should Trigger a Medicare Review , provides step-by-step guidance for retirees navigating the complexities of Medicare after a move.

