Jason Stem of The Brake Shop and Auto Repair Dispels Myths About the Check Engine Light in HelloNation

EASTON, Pa., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should drivers really do when the check engine light comes on? Jason Stem of The Brake Shop and Auto Repair in Easton, Pennsylvania addresses this common question in HelloNation , emphasizing that ignoring this warning sign can escalate minor problems into serious—and costly—repairs.

Stem explains that many drivers either assume the light is a minor glitch or wait for it to turn off on its own. While some issues are simple, like a loose gas cap, others involve critical systems such as fuel injection, ignition performance, or emissions. These components are monitored by the vehicle’s onboard diagnostics system, and when they fall out of range, the check engine light is triggered.

Common culprits include misfiring spark plugs, faulty oxygen sensors, or underperforming catalytic converters. Though not immediately catastrophic, these issues can lead to engine damage and reduced fuel efficiency if left unaddressed. Stem stresses that the most effective response is a professional diagnostic scan to read error codes and identify the source of the problem, avoiding guesswork and unnecessary repairs.

Beyond engine health, emissions concerns also play a role. Many check engine alerts relate to emission system faults, which can cause vehicles to fail inspection or negatively impact the environment. Addressing these warnings promptly is key to maintaining both vehicle performance and regulatory compliance.

The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About the Check Engine Light , highlights the importance of treating this dashboard indicator as an early warning—not a reason to panic, but a reason to act.

