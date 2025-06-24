Bitcoin Treasury Corporation Announces TSX Venture Exchange Listing and the Issuance of Shares

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (“Bitcoin Treasury” or the “Corporation”), further to its press releases dated May 22, 2025, May 30, 2025, June 17, 2025, and June 23, 2025, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a bulletin issued by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” or the “Exchange”) on June 24, 2025, the Corporation has now met all final listing requirements of the Exchange, assuming closing of the previously announced brokered offering (the “Offering”) of 426,650 Bitcoin Treasury Shares (as defined below). It is anticipated that, effective at markets open on Thursday, June 26, 2025, the common shares of Bitcoin Treasury (the “Bitcoin Treasury Shares”) will be listed (the “Listing”) with an immediate trading halt. The Corporation expects that on Monday, June 30, 2025, following the completion of the previously announced Offering, anticipated to be on June 26, 2025, the Exchange will issue a further bulletin announcing the lifting of the trading halt. Once the trading halt is lifted, the Bitcoin Treasury Shares will trade under the symbol BTCT.

The Corporation filed a filing statement pursuant to TSXV Form 3D2 – Information Required in a Filing Statement for a Reverse Takeover, dated June 17, 2025, a copy of which can be found under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation

Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-619-3403

Email: ejohnson@btctreasurycorp.com

