AIXAMiner Ushers in New Era of Passive Crypto Income with AI‑Driven, Eco‑Friendly Mining

London, UK , June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXA Miner, the UK‑based cloud mining innovator, today unveiled a fresh initiative combining AI‑optimized mining, 100% renewable‑energy operations, and a generous $20 starter credit for new users. This launch comes at a time when crypto markets are riding high, making cloud mining a smart, low‑risk option for income generation.





Why Now Is the Moment to Mine

In 2025, crypto investment is booming. Bitcoin is hovering around $105,000, and Dogecoin is gaining traction thanks to real-world applications. Instead of speculating, many are turning to cloud mining, and AIXA Miner is leading the charge with an eco-conscious and hassle-free experience. No hardware, no technical know‑how—just simple, powerful earning potential.

AI‑Engineered Efficiency Meets Green Mining

Drawing from its latest press release:

AIXA Miner uses advanced AI protocols to allocate mining power across global pools, optimizing returns in real time





to allocate mining power across global pools, optimizing returns in real time Powering all operations with 100% renewable energy —solar, wind, hydro—dramatically reduces environmental impact.





—solar, wind, hydro—dramatically reduces environmental impact. Holds a licence, ensuring AML compliance and high standards of transparency

Start Mining Today

AIXA Miner’s onboarding is seamless:

Visit Aixaminer.com and register with your email

Receive $20 in free mining credits to begin earning immediately



Choose from diverse contract options, ranging from short‑term to longer yield plans

Watch your crypto earnings roll in daily, accessible via your dashboard





Transparent, Versatile Contracts

AIXA Miner offers flexible contract tiers tailored to different preferences:

Starter Contracts : Ideal for new users testing the waters





: Ideal for new users testing the waters Mid‑Term Plans : For steady, sustained earnings





: For steady, sustained earnings Long‑Term Contracts: Higher returns over extended durations





Every contract includes clear ROI breakdowns, daily automated payouts, and no hidden fees, all viewable on a user-friendly interface

Peace of Mind Through Compliance and Sustainability

Fully UK‑registered —aligning with global regulatory frameworks





—aligning with global regulatory frameworks Data centres secured with bank‑level encryption and DDoS protection , all built atop a blockchain‑verified payout infrastructure





and , all built atop a blockchain‑verified payout infrastructure Global infrastructure supports over 200 countries, with multilingual experiences and daily automated withdrawals in USDT or crypto









What This Means for You

If you're seeking a straightforward way to earn passive income from Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin, AIXA Miner now offers a compelling path forward. With no up‑front investment, AI‑enhanced returns, green energy backing, and a trusted regulatory framework, it's designed to put earning crypto within reach—no experience required.

Start mining with AIXA Miner today: claim your $20 credit and explore secure, sustainable, and hands-free cloud mining.

Company address: 5800 S Quebec St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, US

Company email: info@aixaminer.com

Official website: www.aixaminer.com

#Cryptocurrency mining

#Cloud mining

#Blockchain

#Best profitable platform

#High profit platform



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

