JOYY Achieves Top Rankings in Extel's 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a global technology company, has been acknowledged as a “Most Honored Company” by Extel, formerly known as Institutional Investor Research, in its 2025 Asia Companies' Executive Team Survey.

JOYY earned top positions in the Overall Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team Small & Mid-Cap category in the internet sector across all seven evaluated areas: Best CEO, Best CFO, Best ESG, Best Board of Directors, Best IR Team, Best IR Professional, and Best IR Program. This is the seventh consecutive year that JOYY has been featured in the rankings, demonstrating excellence in the Company's executive leadership, corporate governance and investor relations.

Ms. Li Ting, Chairperson and CEO of JOYY, was ranked No. 1 in Best CEO in the Small & Mid-Cap Internet sector. Mr. Alex Liu, the Vice President of Finance, secured top positions in the Best CFO category. JOYY achieved the highest ranking in Best IR Program, which is defined by nine key attributes including the quality of roadshows and meetings, comprehensive business and market knowledge, and timely and granular disclosure practices.

The Extel Asia Executive Team survey is regarded as a trusted benchmark for excellence in investor relations and corporate governance. The 2025 rankings are based on feedback from 5,437 buy-side professionals and 863 sell-side analysts. A total of 1,668 companies across 18 sectors were evaluated.

JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

