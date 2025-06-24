Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Covenant Surgical Partners, Inc Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Surgical Partners, Inc (“Covenant Physician Partners”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.1 The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, contact information, medical records, payment information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Covenant Physician Partners related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Covenant Physician Partners, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

1https://www.maine.gov/agviewer/content/ag/985235c7-cb95-4be2-8792-a1252b4f8318/782e2159-f2d4-4394-8d03-51bf08a6b3e5.html