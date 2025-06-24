Black Leaders Detroit's 1,600-Mile Ride for Equity Nears Its Final Leg in Efforts to Champion Entrepreneurs of African Descent





Black Leaders Detroit CEO Dwan Dandridge (right) and Hebrew Free Loan of Metropolitan Detroit Executive Director David Contorer (left) kick off the 2025 Ride For Equity in Tulsa, Okla. Photo: Black Leaders Detroit.

DETROIT, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclists begin their final push of a 1,600-mile journey that will conclude July 2 on Wall Street in New York City. The first cross-country Ride for Equity is organized by Black Leaders Detroit, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds to provide no-interest loans for entrepreneurs of African descent.



The 35-day ride started May 31 in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District (“Black Wall Street”). The route has traveled through cities in Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Riders are now heading toward stops in New Jersey and New York.

“In today’s economic climate, collective action is essential,” said Dwan Dandridge, CEO and co-founder of Black Leaders Detroit. “We aim to inspire the nation to see unity as the foundation for addressing long-standing disparities affecting entrepreneurs of African descent.”

“Speak For Yourself” forums were held in key cities along the ride. These events promote dialogue about economic empowerment, unity, and solutions to systemic challenges faced by Black-owned businesses.

At the St. Louis forum, Black Leaders Detroit reaffirmed its commitment to economic support by awarding $500 to 17 local entrepreneurs of African descent. Recipients included: Dynamic Lady Sweet Creations LLC; A Little Something Sweet LLC; Kaptured V LLC; Diversity Gallery LLC; Global Medical Supply LLC; Unique Aerial Perspectives LLC; Taylormade4bsb, Kimtique Eyewear LLC; MO Family Transportation LLC; Scents for Less and More; Made U Smile Jewelry; Pretty Pop Gourmet Popcorn; Truly Melanin LLC; Level 10 Hair Salon LLC; DK Home Healthcare LLC; Le’Fit LLC; and Spiritual Dimension Operations LLC.

The opportunity to create a lasting impact is far from over. Donations are still being accepted on ride4equity.org, ensuring the cause stays active and the vision of equitable access to resources and funding for entrepreneurs of African descent is realized.

About Black Leaders Detroit

Founded in 2020, Black Leaders Detroit promotes racial and economic equity through funding for Entrepreneurs of African descent. To date, the nonprofit has distributed nearly five million dollars in no-interest loans to over 700 black businesses to create sustainable change. For more information, visit BlackLeadersDetroit.org. Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram (@BLDetroit) and LinkedIn (BlackLeadersDetroit).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75bb530e-df5a-46a3-b57a-a52672de7ac2