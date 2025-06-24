TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Choice Renovations Canada Inc that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Choice Renovations Canada Forms Strategic Partnership with Fitzrovia to Revolutionize Multifamily Rental Renovations Across Toronto” issued June 24, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Choice Renovations Canada Inc
| Source: Choice Renovations Canada Inc Choice Renovations Canada Inc
