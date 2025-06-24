NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Choice Renovations Canada Inc

 | Source: Choice Renovations Canada Inc Choice Renovations Canada Inc

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Choice Renovations Canada Inc that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Choice Renovations Canada Forms Strategic Partnership with Fitzrovia to Revolutionize Multifamily Rental Renovations Across Toronto” issued June 24, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


Recommended Reading