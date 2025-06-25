House of Sillage Unveils “Superman”—A Fragrance that Honors the Duality of a Hero

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, the luxury fragrance house celebrated for its innovation in haute parfumerie, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products – The “Superman” Fragrance, is a men’s parfum that captures the essence of the DC Super Hero, Superman. Inspired by his unique duality—the balance between his extraordinary powers and his deeply relatable humanity—this fragrance embodies both his unshakable strength and quiet moments of reflection.

Launching in celebration of DC Studios’ first feature film, “Superman,” this fragrance is a tribute to the Super Hero’s journey, blending boldness with a grounded, approachable essence. It evokes the feeling of soaring through the skies while remaining deeply connected to the character’s human upbringing. Designed for collectors and fans alike, the “Superman” fragrance presents a personal, relatable touch to a global icon. The fragrance launches before DC Studios’ “Superman,” from Writer/Director/Producer James Gunn, soars into theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“We are thrilled to introduce “Superman” as part of our ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and their legacy of bringing iconic characters to life,” said Nicole Mather, CEO and Founder of House of Sillage. “This fragrance is a celebration of the Super Hero that millions have admired for generations—capturing the heroic warmth and humanity that define his character.”

The fragrance “Superman” opens with vibrant, fresh notes of apple, pear, grapefruit, and cassis leaf, evoking the feeling of flight, clarity, and freedom. The heart of the fragrance blends lavender absolute, cinnamon stick, cardamom oil, and white rose, symbolizing warmth, resilience, and compassion. The base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, ambertonic, vanilla, and oakmoss provide a grounding, lasting scent that reflects Superman’s strength.

The bottle design features a sleek push-button cap with a crystalline blue shade, reminiscent of the Fortress of Solitude seen in the film, and Superman’s S-Shield in bold red. This elegant design combines timeless heroism with modern artistry, making the “Superman” fragrance a true collector's item for those who admire the Man of Tomorrow.

The “Superman” Fragrance will be available for presale now, and available for purchase on July 4th, at House of Sillage’s website (www.houseofsillage.com). This limited-edition release invites fragrance enthusiasts and fans alike to experience the scent of a heroic legend.

About House of Sillage

Founded by Nicole Mather, House of Sillage is a beacon of luxury perfumery, renowned for its exquisite fragrances and collectible designs. Each creation is a masterpiece, blending the finest ingredients with unparalleled craftsmanship to evoke emotion and memory. From whimsical cupcake bottles to collaborations with iconic stories, House of Sillage continues to redefine the art of scent.

About “Superman”

“Superman,” DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, “Superman,” which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

