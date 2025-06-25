VOSK Launches Sculptural Handmade Candle Collection, Elevating Ethical Decor for Modern Interiors

Vero Beach, Florida, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOSK, an artisan candle brand, launches its collection of vegan handmade candles with unique sculptural designs. A family-owned small business in Florida, the brand introduces a fresh new take on ornamental candles.





Natural, modern, and texturally rich — a

candle you won’t want to burn (but absolutely can).

Founded in 2024 and now making its public debut, VOSK is introducing five signature designs — each hand-poured, vegan, and uniquely textured. Created as functional art objects, these candles combine visual form and botanical fragrance to appeal to design-forward, eco-conscious consumers.

"We wanted to offer something people couldn't find on store shelves: truly individual, visually compelling candles, and consciously made," said Oleg Piskunov, founder of VOSK. “This launch is the culmination of over a year of prototyping, testing, and building a family-run studio we can be proud of.”

The candles come in different names, with each describing its design feature:

Blossom – With a form that recalls blooming tulips and pinecones, Blossom candles feature segmented wave patterns and are available in soft hues like merlot pink, bronze, gray, and ocean blue. Each variant is paired with gentle, natural scents such as lavender, cedarwood, wet stone, and emerald forest.

Fusion – Sharing Blossom's general silhouette but offering a seamless, directional wave texture, Fusion emphasizes movement and cohesion. Available in two sizes and matching fragrance profiles, Fusion is ideal for those who favor symmetry and fluidity in design.

Knot – Abstract and playful, the Knot design mimics a braided form composed of three curved tubes. It's tactile and modern, bringing a soft sculptural element to coffee tables, workspaces, and nightstands.

Veil – The most delicate of the launch series, Veil features minimalist contours and soft, whisper-light scents. It was created for those who prefer subtle ambiance over bold fragrance.

Vortex – VOSK's most dramatic piece. Vortex candles feature inward-spiraling patterns and deeper tones, paired with mysterious scent profiles like smoldering spices, dark wood, and green botanicals.

All designs are vegan, cruelty-free, and made from eco-conscious wax blends. No parabens, phthalates, or synthetic dyes. Packaging is plastic-free and recyclable, aligning with the brand’s mission of “candles with a conscience.”

Why It Matters: Timely Launch, Thoughtful Values

This launch arrives at a time when both consumer tastes and environmental values are shifting. According to a 2024 study by Statista, 63% of U.S. home décor shoppers say sustainability is a deciding factor in their purchases. VOSK’s official entry into the market answers this demand with a product that combines ethics with aesthetics — something few mass-produced candle brands can offer.

“We're not just selling candles; we're offering something more personal,” said Piskunov. “Every item is touched by human hands. Every scent pairing is intentional. And every customer is treated like a friend, not a transaction.”

As part of the launch, VOSK has also debuted its online store at http://vosk.us, where customers can browse the full collection, enjoy free shipping, and sign up for the brand’s "Closest Fiend" loyalty program — which offers a permanent 5% discount for returning buyers.

More Than a Product: A Design Philosophy

What sets VOSK apart isn't just the candle — it’s the philosophy behind it. The brand resists mass production in favor of a slow-crafted, small-batch model. The result: no two candles are exactly alike, making each piece not just décor, but a collectible.

The scents, sourced from natural aromatic oils, are delicate and layered, designed to enhance a space without overwhelming it. VOSK intentionally skips overpowering fragrance profiles in favor of subtle complexity — creating a sensory experience that’s meant to soothe, not saturate.

The visual language of the brand is equally intentional. The sculptural silhouettes make these candles display-worthy even when unlit. Whether perched on a minimalist shelf, styled into a tablescape, or wrapped as a gift, VOSK candles blur the line between utility and art.

Now Available Nationwide

VOSK candles are now available for purchase online at http://vosk.us. The brand currently ships throughout the U.S. and offers a streamlined, customer-centric shopping experience with an emphasis on transparency and quality.

Shoppers are encouraged to explore the full range of products and scents and to follow the brand’s journey on Instagram: @vosk.us and Facebook: VOSK Candles.





Handmade. Seriously. Decorative candles that

double as modern design objects.

About VOSK

VOSK specializes in handmade, vegan, and decorative candles that double as modern design pieces. Valuing craftsmanship, sustainability, and aesthetic integrity, VOSK offers a mindful alternative to mass-produced home goods — lighting up interiors with purpose and beauty, one candle at a time. The family-run business is based in Florida.