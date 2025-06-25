Notified and Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) Successfully Host “IR Globalization: Media Strategies and New Opportunities” Seminar

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the world’s only provider of fully integrated platforms for investor relations and public relations communications, joined forces with the Taiwan Investor Relations Institute (TIRI) to host a seminar titled “IR Globalization: Media Strategies and New Opportunities”. Hosted at the International Meeting Centre of President Securities Corporation on June 19, 2025, the event drew over 70 IR and PR professionals from both listed and private Taiwanese companies. Exploring the latest trends in media strategy and global news dissemination, the seminar featured industry experts who shared practical insights to help companies advance IR communication and strengthen disclosure effort among international communities.

Mr. Jonny Kuo, Chairman and Executive Director at TIRI, and Ms Shannon Yeh, Vice President of President Securities Corporation remarked in their opening addresses that as the pace of information dissemination increases, Taiwan's listed companies can leverage new media platforms and strategies that focus on international execution – to enable corporate voices to flow more effectively across international markets.

Below are key takeaways from the seminar:

Mr. Hu Hengshi, General Manager of Amazing Creativity kicked off the seminar in the first presentation by highlighting the distinction between product and solutions selling. He noted that most companies focus on product introductions and persuasive techniques to achieve short-term sales. For long-term customer retention, companies must understand pain points and expectations of their target audience, while providing valuable solutions to foster ongoing engagement. Ms. Jessica Huang, Senior Account Executive at Notified highlighted the increasing complexity of the IR profession, which not only involves managing both internal and external stakeholders, but also compliance requirements and major industry trends. She emphasized that other than professional IR services in the market, companies can attract overseas investors through press releases, social media, and IR websites. With the rise of generative AI search, IR and PR teams must also collaborate closer than ever to ensure consistent messaging, which will result in AI’s understanding of the company. Ms. Yvonne Xu, Director at Business Weekly advised that corporate narratives should avoid excessive jargon and over-emphasis on product features. "Concise, accurate messaging that communicates the 'why' behind a product or brand is more memorable to audiences," said Yvonne. Lastly, Mr. Khoo Chong Thye, Solutions Expert at Notified shared actionable steps for optimizing press release adoption via headline, content structure, distribution timing, multimedia and more. Khoo also shared real world cases of both good and “not so good” press release examples as a reference.

Taiwan’s capital market continues to gain prominence in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, demonstrating robust growth and international competitiveness. With a mature financial and asset management infrastructure, listed companies from the region that excel in external communications and international visibility are well-positioned to elevate the market further.

This event not only provided networking opportunities among peers, but also valuable guidance for Taiwanese companies seeking to enhance their IR and PR practices on the global stage. TIRI will continue this momentum with its “2025 Annual Conference and Leading the New Era of IR Intelligence” on October 23, offering ongoing support and insights for the IR community in Taiwan.

