MiningCoop Crypto Cloud Mining Platform Supports BTC, LTC, DOGE, BCH, and ETC Mining Without Hardware — Launches New Mining Contracts for Crypto Enthusiasts

London, UK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cloud mining provider MiningCoop has officially launched a new range of multi-currency cloud mining contracts, supporting major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum Classic (ETC). Unlike traditional mining, these contracts require no physical hardware or mining equipment. Users can begin mining instantly by accessing the MiningCoop app or website using just a smartphone or desktop device, leveraging its global AI-powered cloud mining network.







This release is tailored to the rapidly growing community of crypto investors and blockchain enthusiasts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced miner, MiningCoop offers flexible, instant-start mining contracts that allow anyone to mine top cryptocurrencies from any mobile device—no technical setup or blockchain experience required.



Mine Top Cryptocurrencies Without Any Hardware



MiningCoop uses a proprietary AI-optimized system, combined with green-energy-powered data centers, to deliver 24/7 stable cloud mining performance. Through real-time resource allocation and virtual mining technology, the platform offers efficient cloud mining for BTC, LTC, DOGE, BCH, and ETC—all accessible through an automated, user-friendly dashboard.



No mining equipment or maintenance required

Works on all devices: smartphones, tablets, and computers

Daily payouts and real-time income tracking

Ideal for crypto beginners and experienced investors alike



Start Free BTC Cloud Mining Today



New users receive a $100 sign-up bonus, enabling them to earn up to $1.35 in passive income per day, with no upfront cost. The system supports direct mining of BTC, DOGE, and LTC, making it a true zero-barrier entry into the world of crypto mining.



Explore All Cloud Mining Contracts



All cloud mining contracts on MiningCoop feature daily automatic profit distribution, fully managed by the AI system—with no manual work or technical input required. Users can easily manage their crypto assets on the platform and enjoy efficient, sustainable, low-risk passive income anytime, anywhere.



Why More Users Are Choosing MiningCoop for Multi-Currency Cloud Mining



As the crypto market matures, MiningCoop is providing stable, flexible, and sustainable cloud mining solutions for miners at every level:



All-in-one access to top coins : BTC, LTC, DOGE, BCH, and ETC

: BTC, LTC, DOGE, BCH, and ETC AI-powered performance optimization , with real-time node selection

, with real-time node selection No hardware required — perfect for low-barrier crypto earnings

— perfect for low-barrier crypto earnings Transparent and customizable contracts , with daily payouts and principal returns

, with daily payouts and principal returns Eco-friendly mining infrastructure, powered by clean energy for long-term sustainability



MiningCoop is redefining what it means to mine cryptocurrency.

No noisy machines, no high electricity bills, no complex setups—just smart, accessible cloud mining from any device.



Visit the official MiningCoop website or download the app now to start mining your favorite cryptocurrencies—no hardware needed, fully automated.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. Loss of capital is possible. You are strongly advised to conduct due diligence and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions involving cryptocurrencies or securities.

