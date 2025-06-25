Frankfurt China-Germany Standardization Cooperation Innovation Center Launched

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The China-Germany Standardization Cooperation Innovation Center was officially inaugurated in Frankfurt on June 23. The opening ceremony, held along the scenic banks of the Rhine River, marked a significant step forward in enhancing standardization and cultural exchange between China and Germany.

The Frankfurt center is an extension of the Suzhou China-Germany Standardization Cooperation Innovation Center and represents Jiangsu Province's first standardization innovation platform established in Germany by a local government. It was jointly established by the Taicang Municipal People's Government and the Suzhou Market Supervision Administration under the guidance of the National Standardization Management Committee. The center will focus on four core areas: standardization policy exchange, standard system research, the development of international standards, and the cultivation of international standardization talents.

The core mission of the center is to strengthen collaboration with renowned German standardization bodies such as DIN and DKE, facilitating a bridge for China-Germany standard information sharing, promoting the alignment of technical regulations, and enabling Suzhou (Taicang) enterprises to participate in the formulation of international standards. This collaboration will inject "standardization" power into deepening China-Germany economic and trade relations.

Wang Xiangyuan, Secretary of the Taicang Municipal Committee, emphasized that standardization is crucial for the long-term success of enterprises. Taicang has had a 30-year cooperation history with Germany, with over 550 German-funded enterprises located in the city, forming a robust industrial ecosystem in areas such as high-end manufacturing.

Florian Spiteller, Director of International Cooperation at DKE noted that international electrical standards are central to promoting technological and cultural exchange, helping companies expand into new markets and produce reliable, safe products.

The official operation of the Frankfurt China-Germany Standardization Cooperation Innovation Center represents a solid step in the process of advancing standardization and fostering deeper trade and standardization cooperation between China and Germany. This center will inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

In recent years, Taicang has actively promoted standardization exchanges with Germany, striving to create a new model for China-Germany standardization cooperation that spans Suzhou, the Yangtze River Delta, and the entire country. Through these efforts, Taicang has become home to a strong base of German enterprises with solid manufacturing capabilities and a good standardization foundation. Taicang enterprises have led and participated in the development of numerous international and national standards, reinforcing the city's position as a key player in international standardization.