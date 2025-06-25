HIMS & HERS HEALTH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hims & Hers Health , Inc. (“Hims” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS).

The investigation concerns whether Hims & Hers Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating its partnership with Hims, disclosing that the Company had “failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization’ and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk,” and that “the ‘semaglutide’ active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies” may contain “unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.”

Hims & Hers Health investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hims/ to learn more.

