TW Pro Brings Quant-Level Intel to Everyday Investors

LONDON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TW Pro, a financial company, has launched Quant-Level Risk Intel, a new feature that gives everyday investors access to advanced market risk insights. The tool, now live on the platform, helps users understand market changes using risk data similar to what professionals use.

This update is part of TW Pro’s efforts to make trading tools easier to understand and more useful for individual investors. The feature breaks down complex market data and shows users where risk may be rising or falling across different assets.

Making Risk Easier to Understand

More people are trading in the markets than ever before, but many still don’t have the tools to track risk the way big firms do. TW Pro’s new tool aims to fix that by showing risk indicators in a simple, clear format.

Instead of using complicated charts or formulas, the platform now gives users easy-to-read signals based on live market conditions. These signals help show things like rising volatility or big shifts in market direction.

“We saw that a lot of regular investors were just guessing during volatile market moves,” said a TW Pro spokesperson. “We wanted to give them something clear to look at, something that makes sense without needing a finance degree.”

The Quant-Level Risk Intel’s objective is to keep users alert when the market begins to move quickly. Users can see more of what's happening behind the scenes, but it doesn't advise them on what to buy or sell.

Keeping Investors Prepared

Markets may shift rapidly and frequently without much notice. Many investors find it hard to keep up when prices swing or news hits suddenly. TW Pro’s new risk feature is built to give users a heads-up when things start to shift.

The spokesperson explained, “We’ve all had those days where everything drops or jumps for no clear reason. It may seem too much to handle. This tool gives people a way to step back and make more sense of it.”

Instead of offering predictions, the newly launched Quant-Level Risk Intel shows market pressure points. It tracks data from different sources and updates in real time. Users can use it to stay more aware and adjust their trading if they choose.

TW Pro says this is part of a bigger push to bring useful tools to people who manage their own money. The company is focused on giving investors better ways to spot risk without adding confusion or complexity.

More Tools in the Works

TW Pro plans to keep adding tools that help retail investors make smarter choices. The company says it will use feedback from users to improve the new feature over time.

“We’re not here to tell anyone what to do,” the spokesperson said. “But we think people should at least have a fair shot at understanding the risk they’re taking. This is one way to help with that.”

The new risk insight tool is now available to all users on the TW Pro platform. It doesn’t require extra fees or downloads. More updates are expected later this year.

About TW Pro

TW Pro is a financial company that offers access to stocks, ETFs, forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It provides a user-friendly investment platform with low-cost trading, no execution fees, and educational tools like video courses and webinars. TW Pro supports investors with secure account options and a wide range of global market opportunities.

Media Details:

Name: Melanie Davis

Email: MelanieDavis@pro-tw.com

Website: https://pro-tw.com/

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by TW Pro. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.