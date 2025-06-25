BALTIMORE, Md., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence (AI) technology sweeps across global financial markets, Panther Quantitative Intelligence Trading Center (PQTIC)'s flagship product, the Ultra X Quantitative Trading System, has become an industry leader due to its exceptional performance. Its innovative AI-driven trading strategies and multi-asset support capabilities have attracted global attention. Recently, The LAO, a world-leading investment-focused decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), initiated talks with PQTIC, proposing to acquire a 20% stake in the Ultra X system for $150 million, which represents a premium of approximately 4.5 times based on the current market value. According to informed sources, the two parties have entered into deep discussions, and PQTIC is evaluating the proposal. This deal not only highlights the immense potential of Ultra X but also injects strong confidence into the future of AI-driven quantitative trading.

Ultra X: A Pioneer in AI Quantitative Trading

Ultra X is PQTIC's core technological achievement, integrating deep learning, natural language processing, and blockchain technology to provide investors with intelligent and efficient trading solutions. The system supports a variety of assets, including stocks (such as NASDAQ), gold, options, and cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, USDT). Through precise market predictions and adaptive strategies, it stands out in complex market environments. In 2024, Ultra X's trading strategy accuracy exceeded 90% (based on PQTIC's internal data), demonstrating its exceptional competitive advantage.

The LAO's premium acquisition proposal further validates Ultra X's market value. As the world's earliest investment-focused DAO, The LAO is known for its sharp investment insights, and its interest in Ultra X underscores the system's leading position in the AI quantitative trading field. Industry experts state, "Ultra X's multi-asset support and real-time monitoring capabilities make it an ideal choice for institutional investors. The LAO's 4.5x premium acquisition reflects the market's strong confidence in the potential of AI trading."

Core Advantages and Features of Ultra X

The success of Ultra X stems from its unique technological advantages and user-oriented design. The following are its core features:

1.High-Precision AI Algorithms: By analyzing vast amounts of market data, on-chain transaction records, and social media sentiment, Ultra X generates precise trading strategies. For example, when the price of BTC surpassed $80,000 in 2024, Ultra X accurately predicted and executed a high-yield strategy.

2.Multi-Asset Coverage: Supports stocks, gold, options, and cryptocurrencies, dynamically adjusting asset allocation to optimize the risk-return ratio, catering to the diverse needs of both institutional and retail investors.

3.Real-Time Market Insights: Provides a visual fund flow dashboard, tracking the movements of cryptocurrencies (such as USDT, BTC, ETH) in real-time to help users make quick decisions.

4.Blockchain-Enabled Ecosystem: Integrates the native token PTR to ensure transparency in trading, while also supporting ecosystem incentives and community governance, enhancing user participation.

Trust and Transparency Assurance

PQTIC has earned widespread trust through transparent and compliant operations. The trading performance of Ultra X and the usage of PTR tokens are disclosed through monthly independent audit reports, available for users to review on the official website (https://pqtic.com). All funds are managed by third-party custodians, and PTR reserves are stored in multi-signature cold wallets for enhanced security. Additionally, PQTIC donates 5% of Ultra X’s profits to educational and technological public welfare projects, showcasing its social responsibility and earning respect from investors and the community.

The ongoing acquisition talks with The LAO further boost market confidence in Ultra X. If the deal is finalized, PQTIC will gain more resources to accelerate the global expansion and technological upgrade of Ultra X, while also providing potential value growth for PTR token holders.

PTR Token: The Link to the Ultra X Ecosystem

The success of Ultra X is closely tied to the support of its native token, PTR. PTR acts as a bridge connecting investors, developers, and the platform. It supports the decentralized financing system for research and development, while offering holders access to premium features and profit sharing (10% of trading profits). PQTIC’s market value management plan and potential repurchase strategy further safeguard the long-term value of PTR. It is expected that the token price could increase by 300%-500% in the next six months (based on similar project performance).

About Panther Quantitative Intelligence Trading Center

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Panther Quantitative Intelligence Trading Center (PQTIC) is a pioneer in AI-driven quantitative trading. Its flagship product, Ultra X, integrates deep learning, natural language processing, and blockchain technology to provide intelligent trading solutions. With a global partner network, Panther is committed to reshaping the future of wealth creation. Official website: https://pqtic.com.

Media Contact:

Official Website: https://pqtic.com/

Contact Name: Jim Williams

Company Email: service@pqtic.com

