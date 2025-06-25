OSE Immunotherapeutics provides an update on ongoing proceedings

Nantes, June 25th, 2025, 8:00 a.m. - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), announces that, following the hearing on June 24th, 2025, regarding the request to retract the June 10th, 2025 order by the President of the Nantes Commercial Court, who authorized the postponement of the annual shareholders’ meeting of OSE, the deliberation is expected to occur on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025.

OSE Immunotherapeutics will keep the market and its shareholders informed of the outcome of the proceedings initiated and described in its press release dated June 20, 20251. The Company also notes that, subject to the evolution of these legal proceedings, it currently plans to hold the annual shareholders’ meeting on September 30th, 2025.

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

