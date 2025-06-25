Sterling Trading Tech wins Best Market Simulation Solution in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2025

Chicago, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions, today announced that the Sterling Trading Simulator has been named the Best Market Simulation Solution in the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA.

The award recognizes Sterling’s commitment to innovation in trader education and development. The Sterling Trading Simulator enables brokers, prop trading groups, and educational institutions to train users in a real-time simulated environment that mirrors Sterling’s flagship professional trading platforms. Supporting both equities and options, the simulator provides a risk-free arena to test strategies and practice advanced functionality.

Said Jen Nayar, President & CEO of Sterling: “This award highlights our dedication to equipping traders with tools to learn, train, and optimize performance in a realistic, consequence-free setting. We’re honored to be recognized by the industry and our clients for delivering a solution that strengthens education, fosters confidence, and supports continuous trader development.”

The A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards USA celebrate excellence in trading technology and recognize standout solutions and innovations across the North American institutional trading industry.

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX, and crypto markets. With over 100 clients across more than 20 countries, Sterling delivers fast, reliable platforms tailored to the needs of brokers, clearing firms, and prop trading groups. Sterling is committed to innovation, stability, and exceptional client service. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

