InfraPartners Launches Advanced Research and Engineering Function

London and Houston, Texas, June 25, 2025 - InfraPartners, a leader in prefabricated AI data center solutions, today announced the launch of a new research function, InfraPartners Advanced Research and Engineering. Led by recent hire Bal Aujla, previously the Global Head of Innovation Labs at BlackRock, InfraPartners has assembled a team of experts based in Europe and the US to act as a go-to resource for AI innovation in the data center industry. The function will foster industry collaboration to provide forward-looking insights and thought leadership.

Innovating the future of data centers

AI demand is driving a surge in new global data center builds which are projected to triple by 2030. AI-specific infrastructure is expected to drive approximately 70% of this growth. Additionally, regulation, regionalization, and geopolitical shifts are reshaping infrastructure needs. As a result, operators are looking at new ways to meet these changes with solutions that deliver scale, schedule certainty, and accelerated time-to-value while improving sustainability and avoiding technology obsolescence.

InfraPartners Advanced Research and Engineering will accelerate data center innovation by identifying and focusing on the biggest opportunities and challenges of this next wave of AI-driven growth. With plans for Gigawatts (GWs) of data center builds globally and projected investments reaching nearly $7 trillion, the impact of new innovation will be significant.

Through partnerships with industry experts, regulators, and disruptive newcomers, the InfraPartners Advanced Research and Engineering team aims to foster a community where ideas and research can be shared to grow data center knowledge, capabilities, and opportunities. These efforts will aim to advance the digital infrastructure sector as a whole.

“At InfraPartners, our new research function represents the deliberate convergence of expertise from across the AI and data center ecosystem. We’re bringing together professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds in artificial intelligence, data center architecture, power infrastructure, and capital allocation to address the evolving needs of AI and the significant value it can bring to the world” said Bal Aujla, Director, Head of Advanced Research and Engineering, InfraPartners.

“This integrated team approach enables us to look at opportunities and challenges from end-to-end and across every layer of the stack. We’re no longer approaching digital infrastructure as a siloed engineering challenge. Instead, the new team will focus on the initiatives that have the most impact on transforming data center architecture and creating business value.”

Ensuring access to the right insights

As AI innovation and GPU roadmaps outpace traditional data center lifecycles and significantly change the design of sites, operators need access to insights and approaches which enable them to keep pace with rapid industry change. InfraPartners’ Advanced Research and Engineering team will support this by enabling the industry to build smarter, more adaptable infrastructure and improving outcomes for all stakeholders.

A new approach to data center architecture: introducing the Upgradeable Data Center™

InfraPartners Advanced Research and Engineering has developed a new design philosophy that prioritizes flexibility, upgradeability, and rapid refresh cycles. Called the Upgradeable Data Center™, this design future-proofs data center investments and enables greater resilience and sustainability in a fast-changing digital landscape.

“The Upgradeable Data Center™ reflects the fact data centers must now be built to evolve. In a world where GPU generations shift every 12–18 months and designs change significantly each time, it is no longer viable to build static infrastructure which has decade-long refresh cycles. Our design approach enables operators to deploy the latest GPUs and upgrade data center infrastructure in a seamless way” said Harqs Singh, Chief Technology Officer at InfraPartners.

In its first white paper, ‘Data Centers Transforming at the pace of Technology change’, the team explores the rapid growth of AI workloads and its impact on digital infrastructure, including the thought-provoking GPU technology roadmap, increasing rack densities, and the implications for the modern data center. It highlights the economic risks and commercial opportunities emerging from these trends and introduces how the Upgradeable Data Center™ is enabling new data centers to transform at the pace of technology change.

InfraPartners' model is to build 80% of the data center offsite and 20% onsite, helping address key industry challenges like skilled labor shortages and power constraints, whilst aligning infrastructure investment with business agility and long-term growth.

