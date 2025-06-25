Essential Pharma strengthens Board with the appointment of Nicola Heffron as Non-Executive Director

Egham, UK – 25 June 2025 – Essential Pharma (“Essential” or “the Company”), a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations, today announces the appointment of Nicola Heffron as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Nicola has over 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with a focus on rare diseases and oncology. She is currently Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Market Access at Alexion, where she leads global commercial strategy, marketing, pricing and market access. Nicola previously held various senior roles at bluebird bio and related businesses, including Chief Operating Officer of bluebird bio Oncology, as well as Chief Operating Officer at the bluebird bio spin-out 2seventybio. Her earlier experience includes senior positions at Celgene, Shire, GSK, and Eli Lilly, specialising in oncology and respiratory diseases. Nicola holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Bradford University and an MBA from Warwick University.

Lee Morley, Chairman of the Board at Essential Pharma, said: “Nicola joins the Board at an important moment in Essential Pharma’s journey. In particular, we look forward to benefitting from her insights as we seek to expand our rare disease footprint, as well as growing our portfolio and development pipeline more broadly.”

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, added: “I’m proud to welcome someone of Nicola’s calibre to Essential Pharma’s Board. Her extensive leadership experience across global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and her focus in rare diseases and oncology, will be invaluable as we work to make a difference for patients in niche patient populations.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations. We have a proven track record of acquiring, investing in and commercialising treatments. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries, and we cover multiple therapy areas with a particular focus on rare disease, CNS, ophthalmology and gastroenterology. Our first development-stage asset is an anti-GD2 antibody for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. We challenge convention and work smarter to help ensure patients in small, underserved or rare disease populations have access to the medicines they need.

Every patient matters. For more information, visit www.essentialpharmagroup.com

