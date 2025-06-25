KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 25 JUNE 2025 AT 11:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar and Depot Management Finland close order for empty container handlers

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply two Kalmar empty container handlers to Depot Management Finland Oy. The ordered machines can efficiently handle two containers each at the same time in their depot operations. The order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Depot Management Finland Oy, which recently expanded through the acquisition of a local container services provider, is actively reorganising its operations to enhance efficiency across its growing network. Container-Depot Ltd, a part of the same group and a long-standing operator at Vuosaari port in Helsinki, will utilise the new Kalmar machines to handle increasing container traffic at the site.

The ordered machines are designed for efficient and safe empty container handling and will be equipped with a new type of spreader, which brings notable safety and performance enhancements. The innovative twin twistlock solution enables the flexible handling of tank containers and standard containers in 20ft, 40ft, 45ft and 53ft sizes without speed reduction. The spreader's design featuring extendable top twistlocks and the absence of side clamps supports tight stacking and allows for the safe lifting of misaligned containers by correcting deviations of up to +/- 55 mm.

Teemu Heikkala, Finance Manager, Depot Management Finland Oy: “Building on our recent acquisition and our commitment to invest in the Vuosaari port and terminal operations, this order plays an important role in further optimizing our operations and enhancing efficiency. The innovative twin twistlock solution supports our ability to serve customers more effectively and further develop our operations.”

Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland: “This delivery reflects Kalmar’s commitment to supporting our customers with safe, efficient and forward-thinking container handling solutions. The advanced features of Kalmar’s equipment and empty container handlers in particular, combined with our close service presence right next door in Vuosaari, will provide Depot Management Finland with the performance, reliability and support they need to enhance their operations efficiently and safely."

