Key Takeaways from Mobile World Congress 2025 | Focus on AI, IoT Hyperscalers, Private 5G, MEC, Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks, GenAI on IoT Platforms, SGP.32 eSIM IoT

MWC 2025 theme 'Converge. Connect. Create.' highlighted AI, 5G, IoT, and edge computing's role in driving innovation. Held in Barcelona, it hosted 109,000 participants and over 2,900 exhibitors. Key insights cover AI, IoT hyperscalers, private 5G, multi-access edge computing, and more.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile World Congress, 2025, Seven Key Takeaways" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of disruptive technologies - particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), fifth-generation wireless (5G), Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing - drives growth, innovation, and transformational leadership. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) theme for 2025, 'Converge. Connect. Create.' underscored this focus.

The congress, held at Fira Barcelona from March 3-6, 2025, welcomed 109,000 participants, equal to the pre-pandemic level of 2019, and over 2,900 exhibitors.

In a statement reflecting on the event's success, John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, organizer of MWC, emphasized the event's impact, stating: 'MWC is where industries meet, and this year's event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us.'

Although AI took center stage, IoT featured prominently in the booths and presentations of global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), and IoT hardware vendors. IoT also had a significant presence in the event agendas of three summits: the 5G IoT Summit, the eSIM [embedded subscriber identity module] Summit, and the Satellite and NTN [non-terrestrial network] Summit.

In this insight, analysts who attended the event present the top 7 takeaways, with perspectives, around these topics:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • IoT Hyperscalers
  • Private 5G
  • Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC)
  • Satellites/Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs)
  • GenAI on IoT Platforms
  • SGP.32 eSIM IoT

Key Topics Covered:

The Strategic Imperative

  • Innovative Business Models
  • Customer Value Chain Compression
  • Transformative Megatrends
  • Internal Challenges
  • Competitive Intensity
  • Geopolitical Chaos
  • Disruptive Technologies
  • Industry Convergence

Strategic Imperatives for IoT and Edge

Growth Opportunity Analysis, IoT and Edge: Key Takeaways

  • Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing the Future of Telecoms
  • IoT Hyperscalers: Global Connectivity as the New Standard
  • 5G Goes Private: Powering the Next Generation of Critical IoT
  • Multi-Access Edge Computing: Enabling Video Processing and AI Inferencing
  • Satellites to the Rescue: Non-Terrestrial Networks NTNs as Backup
  • GenAl on IoT Platforms: Simplifying Complexity for Seamless Interoperability
  • SGP.32 eSIM IoT Widespread Adoption Expected for 2027 as Certification and Interoperability Issues Remain Pending

The Last Word

Transformational Growth Journey

  • Powered by the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Pipeline Engine

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sylyer

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Fast Food and Take Out
                            
                            
                                Takeaway
                            
                            
                                Takeout
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading