Global Connected Car Regulations Analysis Report 2025 | Focus on Development Trends Such as Consumer Demand for Advanced Features, Harmonization of Regulations, Environmental and Sustainability Goals

This study analyzes the regulatory framework of the connected vehicle sector's various segments in Europe, North America, and China.

The increase in embedded navigation systems and 5G technology will drive several new CV features through an app or service. The deployment of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and personal information sharing for a personalized experience will grow. This technological shift will require regulations to prevent security risks, such as unauthorized access to personal data, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.



This research discusses regulations/standards on the following technologies: eCall, next-generation (NG) eCall, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular-V2X, cybersecurity, 5G connectivity, personal data security, intelligent speed assistance (ISA), web services, and internet of vehicles (IoVs).



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Car Regulations

Transformative Megatrends

Why: The integration of advanced technologies, automation, data collection, and the evolution of transportation systems is a primary driver in the automotive industry. The widespread adoption of connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles (EVs) is a key trend that directly influences regulatory frameworks.



The rise of AI, 5G networks, autonomous driving, IoT integration, and smart cities is transforming how vehicles function and interact with their surroundings, creating the need for new regulations in the connected car space.



Analyst Perspective: As connected and autonomous vehicles advance, regulations must address cybersecurity, safety standards, and traffic management. Key frameworks are expected by 2025 to 2027, coinciding with the L4 autonomy rollout.



Strict privacy laws and global standards are necessary for 5G and V2X technologies as they generate massive personal and geolocation data. Many interoperability policies will likely be announced in the next 2 to 3 years as 5G and V2X spread widely.



Internal Challenges

Why: As the market for connected, autonomous, and EVs grows, automakers, technology companies, and other stakeholders compete to lead in innovation, technology, and market share, creating challenges in shaping the regulatory environment.



Lack of harmonization in regulations across different regions creates significant challenges for compliance. Each country or region develops its own regulatory framework, resulting in inconsistent standards globally.



Analyst Perspective: Over the next 2 to 3 years, facilitating data sharing and transparency among stakeholders will help regulators make informed decisions and enable industries to achieve emerging standards more efficiently.



Encouraging the development of universal standards for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles would help align methodologies such as the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and other global collaborations across borders in the next 5 years.



Competitive Intensity

Why: Companies strive for competitiveness through innovation in connected car technologies, such as autonomous driving, AI, and IoT, which push the boundaries for other stakeholders to adapt quickly to the changing dynamics.



As the connected car market evolves, consumer demand for advanced features, including personalized experiences and seamless device integration, will increase. Competitive pressures may lead companies to compromise on regulations to accelerate their product rollouts.



Analyst Perspective: By 2030, innovation in the automotive industry will focus on safeguarding consumer data and engaging with regulators to form standards that balance technological progress with risk management.



By 2030, automakers and stakeholders will prioritize customer experience, sustainability, and safety while aligning with global long-term goals such as carbon emission reduction. This will allow them to contribute significantly to environmental and economic progress.

Growth Restraints

Global Standardized Gaps



Countries adopt different approaches to connected car regulations, creating inconsistencies in standards for autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, and data protection. This makes compliance challenging for automakers and suppliers operating in diverse regions.



Infrastructure Development



Adoption of connected vehicles depends on 5G, V2X communications, and smart city infrastructure, which many regions lack, creating a barrier to adoption and regulations. Without proper infrastructure, regulatory bodies face challenges defining and enforcing rules for vehicle communication, autonomous operations, and smart city integration.



Cybersecurity and Data Privacy



Rising cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns are major challenges for connected cars, as vulnerabilities to vast amounts of user data generated raise risks to vehicle safety and privacy. Ensuring cybersecurity, addressing data privacy regulations around cross-border data sharing, and gaining consumer consent could slow adoption.



External Factors



Geopolitical factors, including the ongoing tariff wars and rising fuel and energy prices, have detrimental impacts on sales and revenue growth for global OEMs, slowing innovation and the rollout of new technologies in line with regulatory developments. Additionally, the after-effects of the pandemic continue to impact market growth in regions such as China.



Growth Drivers

Consumer Demand for Advanced Features



Consumer demand for personalized in-car experiences, seamless mobile integration, and real-time traffic updates will promote the integration of more connected car features inside vehicles. This growth will be accompanied by evolving regulations to ensure data security and transparency.



Technological Advancements



The 5G rollout and the rise of autonomous vehicles, AI-driven systems, and EVs drive significant automotive advancements. This requires evolving regulations to address safety, liability, data privacy, and grid interoperability, ensuring secure and efficient connected car technologies.



Harmonization of Regulations



As connected car technologies expand globally, the need for regulatory alignment increases. For instance, standardizing cybersecurity, data privacy, and communication protocols across regions will ensure that connected vehicles can operate safely and seamlessly in different markets.



Environmental and Sustainability Goals



The push for green transportation and emission reductions is prompting regulatory changes to integrate connected cars into sustainable systems, with stricter emission standards, EV adoption incentives, and carbon reduction targets driving new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:



Evolution of Connected Car Regulations in the Automotive Industry



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Car Regulations

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Key Findings

Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

In-vehicle Data

Notable Global Automotive Cyberattacks

Global Regulatory Overview: Global

Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region

Upcoming* Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region

Growth Environment: Impact of Connected Car Regulations in the Automotive Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Connected Vehicle Regulations: Europe

Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in Europe

Personal Data Privacy and Security: Europe

General Data Protection Regulation GDPR

GDPR: Legal Terms

GDPR: Data Protection Principles

GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem

GDPR in Focus: Current Landscape and Impacts

Data Governance Act DGA

Emerging Regulations on Data Protection

Summary of Data Privacy Laws Update

eCall Mandate: Europe

eCall Mandate

eCall Mandate: Privacy And Data Protection Rules

eCall Mandate: GDPR Implementation

Next Generation eCall NG-eCall

Intelligent Speed Assistant ISA Regulations: Europe

ISA Regulations

Cybersecurity: Europe

UNECE WP.29: Cybersecurity in Connected Vehicles

WP.29 Regulation: Principles

WP.29 Key Requirements and Mandates

R155: Cybersecurity Management System CSMS by UNECE

R155: UNECE Cybersecurity Regulation

R156: Software Updates and Software Update Management System SUMS by UNECE

R156: Software Updates and Software Update Management Systems SUMS

R155 and R156: A Comparative Overview

5G Connectivity: Europe

Case Study: 5G Cross-border Control 5GCroCo Trial and Tests in Europe

5G: Policies and Standards in Europe

Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything C-V2X Deployment: Europe

C-V2X at 5.9 Gigahertz GHz

C-V2X and DSRC: A Comparative Overview

C-V2X: Key Allocation Band Configuration Deployment

Impact on Automakers in Europe

Connected Vehicle Regulations: North America

Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards: North America

Connected Car Standards Overview: North America

Personal Data Privacy and Security: North America

Implementation of the National Data Privacy Law

Distribution of Privacy Laws by US State

California Consumer Privacy Act CCPA: Automotive

CCPA 2.0 or California Privacy Rights Act CPRA

CCPA and CPRA: A Comparative Overview

Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act VCDPA

Colorado Privacy Act CPA

PIPEDA* Personal Data Act: Canada

PIPEDA Updates: Canada

Summary of Data Privacy Laws: Canada

LFPDPPP* Personal Data Act: Mexico

Personal Data Act Updates: Mexico

Web Services: North America

ISO 20078: Web Services

Cybersecurity: North America

NHTSA in Action: Cybersecurity

NHTSA Security and Privacy in Your Car SPY Act of 2017

Summary of Cybersecurity Measures and Impacts

V2X: North America

V2X Communications

V2X Communications Standards

V2X and C-V2X Updates

NHTSA in Action: V2X Communications

Digital Key and Ultra-wideband UWB: North America

The Car Connectivity Consortium CCC's Digital Key Release 3.0

Digital Key Release 3.0 Highlights and FCC UWB Standards

Impact on Automakers in North America

Connected Vehicle Regulations: China

Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in China

Personal Data Privacy and Security: China

Personal Information Protection Law PIPL in China

Internet of Vehicle IoV Standards: China

National IoV Industry Standard System

Internet of Vehicles IoV Updates

Automotive Data Security and Vehicle Security: China

Management of Automotive Data Security Regulation: China

Automotive Data Security Regulation: China

Security Guidelines for Processing Vehicle Data: TC260-001

Cybersecurity: China

Cybersecurity Regulations: China

Vehicle-to-Everything V2X/C-V2X: China

C-V2X Industry and Standards

C-V2X Group Standards

C-V2X Policies and Updates

5G Connectivity: China

5G Connectivity Timeline

Regional Regulations: China

Regional Plans for Proposals/Policies: China

Impact on Automakers in China

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanding Vehicle Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 2: Harmonization of Regulatory Standards

Growth Opportunity 3: Rising Focus on Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

