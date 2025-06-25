Global Juice Testing Industry on Track for Robust 8.2% CAGR Growth | Europe Leads the Way in Juice Testing Standards and Compliance

Delray Beach, FL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The juice testing market size is on an upward trajectory, expected to rise from USD 0.86 billion in 2025 to USD 1.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is fueled by rising health awareness, strict regulatory standards, and increasing demand for safe, high-quality beverages across the globe.

Why Juice Testing Is Becoming a Non-Negotiable

Consumers today are more conscious than ever about what they drink. The surge in contamination incidents, food fraud, and allergen-related recalls has made safety testing a top priority for juice manufacturers. Combined with expanding global juice production and stricter international trade rules, the need for reliable testing protocols has never been greater.

Public Health Concerns Are Reshaping the Industry

Since the 1990s, juice-related outbreaks involving E. coli, Salmonella, and Cryptosporidium have sparked serious public health alarms. These issues led to the rollout of HACCP-based safety regulations by the U.S. FDA, which set the standard for the global juice testing landscape. The continued push for safer beverages is driving rapid advancements in testing technologies and lab services.

Europe Emerges as the Powerhouse of Juice Testing

European juice testing industry is poised to lead the market over the next five years, thanks to its tough regulatory framework and high consumer expectations. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Italy boast world-class laboratories that support extensive chemical, microbial, and allergen testing. The region's focus on organic and clean-label juices also strengthens its leadership position in the global market.

Chemical Testing: The Backbone of Quality Assurance

Chemical testing holds a commanding share in the juice testing sector. From acidity levels and preservatives to trace contaminants, chemical analysis ensures every product meets safety and labeling standards. With advancements in chromatography and spectrometry, manufacturers are better equipped to deliver safe, compliant, and high-quality juices.

Mixed Juices Create a Demand for Deeper Testing

Mixed juices—popular for their nutritional diversity and innovative flavors—are driving the need for more comprehensive testing. These blends often contain multiple fruits and vegetables, making testing crucial to ensure consistency, accurate labeling, and safety. As consumers seek functional beverages and clean-label options, manufacturers are ramping up quality control to stay competitive.

Latest Moves Shaping the Juice Testing Landscape

Intertek launched a new regional headquarters in Riyadh (Feb 2025), improving access to localized compliance and testing.

expanded its global lab footprint by acquiring Bureau Veritas' food testing operations (Feb 2025). SGS opened a new facility in New Jersey (Oct 2024), boosting its juice testing capabilities in North America.

opened a new facility in New Jersey (Oct 2024), boosting its juice testing capabilities in North America. ALS introduced InviRapid allergen detection strips (Aug 2024), enabling faster on-site safety checks.

Who’s Leading the Market?

The juice testing industry is supported by a robust ecosystem of global players, including:

Eurofins Scientific

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

ALS

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Certified Group

TÜV SÜD

Symbio Labs

Alfa Chemistry

FoodChain ID

AGQ Labs

Tentamus

The Road Ahead: Safe, Transparent, and Trusted Juices

With consumer demand for transparency and health-focused beverages rising, the role of juice testing is only becoming more critical. Whether it's through advanced technology, quicker turnaround times, or stricter compliance requirements, the industry is evolving rapidly. As safety becomes a selling point, thorough testing is set to become a core pillar of every juice brand’s strategy.

