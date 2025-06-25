AI & ML in Clinical Trials: Fundamentals, Applications, and Regulatory Aspects - One-Day Training Course on 30th June 2025: Master AI & ML Applications in Clinical Research

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI & ML in Clinical Trials: Fundamentals, Applications, and Regulatory Aspects Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: June 30, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are rapidly reshaping the clinical trials landscape, driving innovation in how research is designed, conducted and evaluated.

While these technologies hold immense promise to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve outcomes, their adoption is paired with ethical concerns, prompting the development of robust regulatory frameworks to guide their responsible use. For professionals in the field, understanding the fundamentals of AI and ML and their implications is becoming increasingly essential.

This comprehensive one-day training course provides an overview of AI and ML, focusing on their applications in clinical trials and the regulatory and ethical considerations that accompany their use. Participants will explore how AI and ML are being used to optimize trial efficiency, predict patient outcomes, and support adaptive trial designs. The course will also examine the regulatory frameworks, including the EU AI Act and related regulatory initiatives, to ensure compliance and ethical use of these technologies in a highly regulated environment.

Through engaging lectures, real-world case studies, and interactive assessments, attendees will gain valuable insights into the transformative potential of AI and ML in clinical trials while understanding the challenges and responsibilities associated with their implementation. Join us to enhance your knowledge of these cutting-edge technologies and their role in advancing clinical research.

Benefits of attending



Explore the fundamental concepts of AI and ML

the fundamental concepts of AI and ML Learn how to address common challenges with cutting-edge solutions

how to address common challenges with cutting-edge solutions Explore real-world use cases of AI-powered tools for clinical trial optimization

real-world use cases of AI-powered tools for clinical trial optimization Understand the ethical and regulatory requirements essential to adopting AI in clinical settings

the ethical and regulatory requirements essential to adopting AI in clinical settings Reflect on change management in people, process, and tools for implementing an AI-based tools

on change management in people, process, and tools for implementing an AI-based tools Prepare for the future of clinical trials and stay ahead of industry advancements

Certifications:



CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



This course is aimed at anyone working in clinical research, clinical operations, data management, regulatory and compliance, and associated functions seeking to leverage AI and ML in clinical trials. Whether you're new to AI/ML or looking to deepen your understanding, this course provides valuable insights into how these technologies are reshaping the clinical research landscape.

Course Agenda:



Introduction to AI and ML

Key concepts and terminologies

Types of machine learning

Applications in healthcare, trends, and innovations

Applications of AI and ML in clinical trials

Opportunities and challenges

Real-world data analysis

Trial design and simulation

Patient recruitment and retention optimization

Predictive modelling for outcomes

Applications of AI and ML in clinical trials cont'd

Patient monitoring and safety surveillance

Clinical data management and analysis

Workflow optimization

Regulatory landscape for AI in clinical trials

Overview of FDA, EMA, and other relevant agencies' positions on AI and ML

Validation and approval processes for AI-based tools

Requirements for data handling and reporting

Ethical aspects

Transparency, fairness, and accountability

Mitigating bias in AI models

Balancing innovation with patient safety

Integration and future directions

Steps to incorporate AI into clinical trial workflows

Overcoming common obstacles in AI/ML adoption

Future directions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iddofv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.