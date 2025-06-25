United States Commercial Laundry Appliances Report 2025 | $10.75+ Bn Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Commercial Laundry Appliances - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States Commercial Laundry Appliances Market is set to grow significantly, with its size estimated at USD 10.77 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 13.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.12%

The surge in demand is driven by the growing popularity of outsourcing laundry services and increasing requirements from sectors like laundrettes, hospitality, and healthcare. Companies, especially smaller enterprises, rely on commercial laundry facilities to meet their outsourcing needs, creating a substantial demand for industrial-grade appliances capable of handling large volumes efficiently.

Manufacturers in this market are continually innovating to enhance the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of their products. Key technological advancements include programmable controls, energy-efficient designs, smart connectivity, and water-saving innovations. These improvements not only enhance user experience but also lower utility costs, making operations more efficient. As demand for high-quality washing services grows, companies in this sector adapt dynamically to customer needs, intensifying market competition.

Market Trends: Washing Machines at the Forefront

Washing machines hold a dominant position in the US commercial laundry appliances market, serving as essential tools for fabric cleaning and sanitization across various commercial entities. The market share varies among different machine types, such as top-load, front-load, and high-capacity models, depending on business needs and operation scales. The increasing demand for washing machines aligns with the expansion of various industries. Emerging trends like automation and connectivity allow businesses to streamline operations and exercise greater control, with advanced features including remote monitoring and programmable settings boosting productivity and minimizing downtime.

Manufacturers are rolling out more energy-efficient models featuring low water usage, high spin speeds, and eco-friendly detergent options. These enhancements aid businesses in cutting operational costs and reducing environmental footprints, promoting sustainability. Machines with superior cleaning technologies, like ozone disinfection and steam cleaning, are particularly popular, enabling better cleaning performance, reduced water consumption, and minimized use of harsh chemicals.

Rising Online Sales

Online sales of commercial laundry appliances in the US are gaining momentum due to convenience, accessibility, and growing digital commerce. Although traditional channels like dealers and distributors still dominate sales, e-commerce is the fastest-growing segment. Manufacturers and retailers are increasingly leveraging their websites and third-party platforms like Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba. This digital shift allows consumers to browse various models and make purchases from their premises, eliminating the need for physical store visits. Many sellers offer shipping, delivery, and, in some instances, installation services, partnering with logistics companies to ensure timely product delivery.

Industry Overview: Competitive Landscape

The US commercial laundry appliances market is highly competitive, with leading players such as Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux AB, Dexter Laundry Inc., and Continental Girbau Inc. all fiercely competing for market share. These companies focus on product innovation and technological advancement, providing tailored solutions to meet diverse industry needs.

MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Insights into Technological Advancements in the Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Companies Featured

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Whirlpool Corporation

Electrolux AB

Dexter Laundry Inc.

Continental Girbau Inc.

LG Electronics

Bosch

Miele

Speed Queen

Maytag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyq2c2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.