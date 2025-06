New Online Course Offers Practical CTD Submission Training for MENA Region - July 1, 2025

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Common Technical Document (CTD) Submission in the MENA Region Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day course will provide you with an in-depth understanding of the technical and regulatory requirements of CTD submissions in different countries in the MENA region regarding generic submissions.

Attendees will receive a detailed explanation of the specific requirements for documents and studies required in generic submissions, with the most common inquiries raised by reviewers to consider. This in turn will assist in avoiding a long list of inquiries that may delay your registration process.

Similarities and differences between the requirements in MENA regions, USA and EU will be discussed.

This is an excellent opportunity to discuss the complexities involved with an expert in this geographic region.

Benefits of Attending

Become more familiar with the regulatory environment and framework in the MENA region

Understand how to compile effective CTD submissions

Be aware of the specific requirements that should be considered when submitting registration dossiers in major countries in the MENA region

Learn the most common deficiencies and inquiries raised by the reviewers

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed for professionals of the pharmaceutical industry who are currently, or planning to become involved in the development of regulatory submissions to MENA regions using CTD/eCTD. The programme is particularly suitable for project team members interested in gaining a practical understanding of regulations, tools, and required submission processes. This includes professionals working in but not limited to:

Regulatory Affairs

Export drug regulatory affairs

R&D

Documentation Teams

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Anyone interested in understanding the regulatory environment and requirements in MENA region

Course Agenda:

Overview of the Pharmaceutical Market in the MENA Region

Format Used by Different MENA Countries (Traditional Registration Dossiers, CTC or eCTD)

Module 1 - Regional Requirements

Pharmacovigilance requirements

Product information requirements (Labeling, SPC & PIL)

Module 3 - Quality - CMC (Important Considerations for Specific Sections in Module 3)

3.2.S (S-part) and different options for submission

Data requirements for 3.2.P (P-part)

3.2.R regional requirements

Analytical procedures

Analytical method validation

Impurities

Stability testing requirements

Life cycle management (Variations)

Summary of Module 3 (Product Overall Summary) and Different Formats of Submitting Module 2

Module 5 - Clinical

Bioequivalence requirements

eCTD Required Technical Specifications

Regulatory Framework Examples (GCC & Egypt)

New submissions, variations and renewals

Similarities and Differences Between CTD Requirements in MENA Region, USA & EU

