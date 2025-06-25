[Latest] Global Raw Pet Food Market Size/Share Worth USD 52,449.14 Million by 2034 at a 4.72% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, US, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Raw Pet Food Market Size, Trends and Insights By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others), By Protein Source (Chicken, Beef, Turkey, Fish, Lamb, Others), By Price Range (Mass, Premium), By Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Pet Specialty Stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand for the global Raw Pet Food Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 33,070.6 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 34,631.53 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 52,449.14 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.72% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Raw Pet food Market Growth Factors

Increasing Pet Humanization: Increasing pet humanization has reshaped the pet food market, as pet owners treat their animals as valued family members. This trend has driven demand for higher-quality, fresh, and minimally processed raw pet food products. People really want to know exactly what they’re feeding their pets, too from transparency to using only natural ingredients. They’re also very much into things that fit their ancestors’ eating habits and want different kinds of diets customized to their pets. The drive towards healthy pets really spurs companies to come up with new formulas and focus hard on using really great, nutritious stuff. Such humanization has led to improved packaging, refined marketing strategies, and premium pricing, reflecting owners’ willingness to invest in their pets’ health. As a result, raw pet food manufacturers are increasingly adapting to these evolving consumer expectations.

Rising Health Concerns: Owners today are increasingly focused on pet health, and raw foods have really taken off because people want top-quality and unprocessed fare for their pets. They look to prioritize diets that are very healthy and natural to improve pets’ overall well-being and health. As more individuals become aware of the potential presence of unwholesome additives such as preservatives in regular pet food, they are increasingly gravitating towards raw foods that emphasize organic ingredients and focus on nutrition. This heightened focus on health and longevity has driven manufacturers to invest in research, quality control, and transparency in sourcing. As a result, pet owners are more confident in offering diets that support immune function, digestive health, and optimal energy levels, ultimately spurring market expansion across global markets.

Expansion of Distribution Channels: The expansion of distribution channels is a key driver in the growth of the raw pet food market. With more and more people lovingly feeding their pets and appreciating their health and happiness just as much as they do their own, retailers, those slick online stores, and specialty shops are really offering a broader selection of pet food options that come straight from the kitchen countertop. This trend has enabled manufacturers to reach a wider audience by leveraging e-commerce, subscription services, and direct-to-consumer models. Better logistics and cooler tech make sure that products stay fresh and safe on the move. As distribution networks evolve, pet food brands benefit from greater market penetration, increased brand visibility, and improved customer access, ultimately driving continuous global industry expansion.

Advancements in Pet Nutrition: Advancements in pet nutrition are revolutionizing the raw pet food market, as research and innovation lead to the development of scientifically balanced diets. Manufacturers are formulating products that optimize nutrient bioavailability, promote digestive health, and support overall longevity. These breakthroughs stem from a thorough investigation into the digestive processes of animals such as dogs and cats, which enables the design of diets that closely mimic their natural diets. New ingredients and clever culinary tech add flavor and good nutrition while cutting back on extra stuff that isn’t very good for you. Pet parents are really educated and into the nitty-gritty details of nutrition now, and they aren’t buying anything that isn’t bang on top quality and totally transparent. This commitment to improved health outcomes is driving investment, research collaboration, and consumer trust in offerings.

Regulatory Changes and Standards: All kinds of important new rules and standards are really clarifying things in the pet food world. They are contributing to the establishment of new benchmarks for quality. These changes really frame where things are headed. Governments and trade groups are working closely to beef up food safety and make sure that the labels for products are right and ingredient lists are clear. This really helps when it comes to people feeling more confident when they shop. These evolving regulations compel manufacturers to adhere to stricter production processes, rigorous testing, and ethical sourcing practices. Compliance with these standards not only safeguards pet health but also encourages innovation and accountability among brands. As more regulatory rules are implemented, we’re observing increased market investment in quality reviews for products and improvements in overall supply chain efficiency. As a result, we’re getting a safer market and one where companies compete and stand out more because of internal strength.

Educational Efforts: Educational efforts play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the raw pet food market. Industry experts, veterinarians, and pet nutritionists are actively disseminating information on the benefits of natural, raw diets through seminars, webinars, and online platforms. These programs aim to increase knowledge among people who love their furry friends. People learn to source good ingredients, know proper nutrition, and learn how and when to feed their pets. Enhanced education fosters trust and encourages informed decision-making, leading consumers to explore healthier alternatives for their pets. As awareness levels rise among folks who really care about their pets, brands get more sophisticated and try to come right out and share information clearly. They write stuff on the labels that helps people know what they’ve bought. They also start programs to reach people directly with information. In the long run this stuff helps make the marketplace smarter and more health-conscious when it comes to pets. Pets get the best for their health, and their owners know that, too. Let's strive for excellence and maintain clarity and directness throughout the process, from label to experience, all while instilling a deep sense of care and love.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 34,631.53 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 52,449.14 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 33,070.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.72% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Pet Type, Protein Source, Price Range, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Raw Pet food Market SWOT Analysis

Strength: The raw diets are generally considered natural and biological, which may lead to perceived improvements in the health of the pet. There has been a rise in awareness about the negative impacts of highly processed pet foods. The rising pet adoption rate along with the increasing trend of pet ownership is expected to increase the customer base.

Weakness: The raw pet food needs careful handling to prevent bacterial contamination. The storage of raw pet food needs freezing or refrigeration, which can be inconvenient for some pet owners. The raw pet food is generally expensive in comparison to traditional kibble or canned food.

Opportunities: The rise in the e-commerce platform along with direct-to-consumer sales provides convenience to the pet owners in purchasing the raw pet food. The innovations, such as freeze-dried raw food and pre-portioned meals, can cater to the handling and storage concerns.

Threats: The stringent regulations regarding food safety can increase the production costs and create challenges for manufacturers. The food safety recalls or negative reports about raw feeding can hamper consumer confidence.

Raw Pet food Market Regional Analysis

The Raw Pet food Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, cheap alternatives to raw pet food are no longer the reality, as in any urban area people are concerned with adopting premium and natural pet food. In such circumstances, everyday people tend to make healthier choices, which improve the revenue of the online retailers and specialized pet stores. Safety and labeling remain a cause for concern, and the level of regulatory debate tends to alter market circumstances.

Europ: Most pet owners prefer high-quality pet food, including raw diets. There is an emphasis on the use of natural and local raw materials, which is enhanced by strong laws on the protection of animals and the safety of the end products. Ecological people who care about the issues of marketing ensure that they purchase pet products from specialized shops or the internet.

Asia-Pacific: Region, rapid urban development and increasing pet ownership rates may contribute to the convenience of raw feeding and the availability of healthy feeding options for pets. E-commerce businesses significantly contribute to market development by offering a wide variety of products that appeal to modern consumers, including children. Larger pet markets are evolving in response to the trends of pet humanization and health consciousness.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA countries are gradually beginning to accept the Western influence in the form of greater utilization of a raw pet food diet, as more people move to cities and have more money to spend. Increasing the number of pet shops and expanding e-commerce meet the needs of prosperous urban women pet owners longing for high-quality pet care items. There are challenges that need to be catered to, such as navigating the diverse regulatory landscapes along with adapting products to the local preferences and economic conditions.

The following is a list of the prominent players in the Raw Pet Food Market:

Primal Pet Foods

Stella & Chewy’s

Instinct (Nature’s Variety)

Orijen

Merrick Pet Care

Bravo Pet Foods

Vital Essentials

Northwest Naturals

Answers Pet Food

Raw Bistro

Tylee’s

Smallbatch Pets

Marty Pets

Nature’s Logic

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products

Others

The We have segmented the Raw Pet Food Market as follows:

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Protein Source

Chicken

Beef

Turkey

Fish

Lamb

Others

By Price Range

Mass

Premium

By Sales Channel

Wholesalers/Distributors

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy/ Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Pet Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

