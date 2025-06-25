Join the July 3 2025 Online Course on Sustainable Medical Device Design & Manufacture

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Design and Manufacture for Medical Devices Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 3, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainability in medical technology, as in all industries, is increasingly no longer an option. It's not a question of "if" - it's a question of "how".

This seminar will give you an in depth understanding of what sustainability options exist, what the benefits are, what drives them and how to choose which will work for your company. It will also provide practical advice on how to implement change.

Benefits of attending

Gain an understanding of how sustainability objectives can be made to fit with YOUR organisation and what you should be aiming to achieve

Learn how to assess risk and develop a strategy that delivers worthwhile results in a realistic timeframe

Appreciate where to start, how to manage change and how to justify the investment by measuring improvements

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Medical industry leaders

Sustainability leaders

Product owners

Manufacturing managers

Design heads

Business development managers

Anyone interested in sustainable design and manufacture

Course Agenda:

Background

Focus: where does sustainable design and manufacture fit into the overall sustainability picture?

What are the drivers for sustainability in YOUR industry/organisation? What are the barriers?

What has your organisation done so far and why? Did it work? If not, why not?

Understanding how to move forward

Stakeholders in sustainable design and manufacture

Risks - organisational, technical, regulatory and market

Understanding the synergy between design, manufacture and remanufacture

Planning change

Appetite for change - selling the idea, getting stakeholders on board and assessing future market acceptance/demands

Understanding the benefits - how sustainability can add value to your organisation and your products

Sharing the vision and getting commitment/support

Understanding risk - acknowledging that this is new ground and identifying what you don't know you don't know

Planning phased implementation - disruptive change and how to manage it

Feasibility analysis - the answer to the question "should we adopt sustainable manufacture" - might be no!

Implementing change

Where to start - design, manufacture, remanufacture or all three?

How to "do" sustainable design. How have others done it? What can we learn? How suitable is it for medical?

How to implement a recovery and remanufacturing loop. What can we learn from other industries?

What external forces exist and how do we address them?

Where to find support and how to keep the regulators happy

Starting small and working up - balancing risk with manageable rates of progress and measuring success

Scaling up, managing expectations and finding the optimum rate of change

Making the financial case - how does sustainability pay for itself?

Q&A and key takeaways

