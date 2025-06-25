Join the July 3 2025 Online Course on Sustainable Medical Device Design & Manufacture

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Design and Manufacture for Medical Devices Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: July 3, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sustainability in medical technology, as in all industries, is increasingly no longer an option. It's not a question of "if" - it's a question of "how".
This seminar will give you an in depth understanding of what sustainability options exist, what the benefits are, what drives them and how to choose which will work for your company. It will also provide practical advice on how to implement change.
Benefits of attending
- Gain an understanding of how sustainability objectives can be made to fit with YOUR organisation and what you should be aiming to achieve
- Learn how to assess risk and develop a strategy that delivers worthwhile results in a realistic timeframe
- Appreciate where to start, how to manage change and how to justify the investment by measuring improvements
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
- Medical industry leaders
- Sustainability leaders
- Product owners
- Manufacturing managers
- Design heads
- Business development managers
- Anyone interested in sustainable design and manufacture
Course Agenda:
Background
- Focus: where does sustainable design and manufacture fit into the overall sustainability picture?
- What are the drivers for sustainability in YOUR industry/organisation? What are the barriers?
- What has your organisation done so far and why? Did it work? If not, why not?
Understanding how to move forward
- Stakeholders in sustainable design and manufacture
- Risks - organisational, technical, regulatory and market
- Understanding the synergy between design, manufacture and remanufacture
Planning change
- Appetite for change - selling the idea, getting stakeholders on board and assessing future market acceptance/demands
- Understanding the benefits - how sustainability can add value to your organisation and your products
- Sharing the vision and getting commitment/support
- Understanding risk - acknowledging that this is new ground and identifying what you don't know you don't know
- Planning phased implementation - disruptive change and how to manage it
- Feasibility analysis - the answer to the question "should we adopt sustainable manufacture" - might be no!
Implementing change
- Where to start - design, manufacture, remanufacture or all three?
- How to "do" sustainable design. How have others done it? What can we learn? How suitable is it for medical?
- How to implement a recovery and remanufacturing loop. What can we learn from other industries?
- What external forces exist and how do we address them?
- Where to find support and how to keep the regulators happy
- Starting small and working up - balancing risk with manageable rates of progress and measuring success
- Scaling up, managing expectations and finding the optimum rate of change
- Making the financial case - how does sustainability pay for itself?
Q&A and key takeaways
