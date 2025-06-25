North America Online Gambling Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Draftkings, Caesars, MGM, FanDuel, 888, Flutter, bet365, PENN, and Fanatics

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Online Gambling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo), By Device (Desktop, Mobile), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America online gambling market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a market size of USD 32.95 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a steady CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030, driven largely by changing consumer preferences towards digital platforms. The convenience of accessing a diverse range of online gambling options-such as casino games, sports betting, and poker-from any location is attracting a wider audience.

Advancements in financial technologies have significantly enhanced the online gambling experience. The integration of secure payment solutions like digital wallets and cryptocurrencies facilitates seamless transactions, thus boosting user satisfaction. Blockchain technology offers further improvements in terms of transparency and security for gaming operations. However, challenges such as regulatory concerns and technological barriers could limit the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies in the region.

North America Online Gambling Market Report Highlights

The popularity of live casino games and esports betting is a key contributor to market expansion. The immersive experience of live dealer games, which allows interaction with real dealers, has captivated many users.

Responsible gambling initiatives are becoming a significant factor influencing market growth as the sector continues to expand.

The sports betting segment claimed the largest market share-over 49% in 2024-bolstered by widespread legalization across multiple U.S. states.

Desktop platforms maintained the highest market share in 2024 due to their established dominance as the preferred medium for online gambling.

The growth will be further accelerated by the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting within North America from 2025 to 2030.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain in-depth insights into the market trends and dynamics across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the global presence and strategies of key industry players.

Future Trends: Identify crucial trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to discover new revenue opportunities and shape strategic business decisions.

This Report Addresses:

Data-driven market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts spanning 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and trends

Revenue forecasts by segment and region

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Innovative product listings to stay ahead in the market

Insights on coping with COVID-19 and its market impacts

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered North America



Companies Featured

DraftKings Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

MGM Resorts International

FanDuel Sportsbook

888 Holdings PLC (Evoke, plc)

Flutter Entertainment PLC

BetMGM Sportsbook

bet365 Sportsbook

PENN Entertainment, Inc.

Fanatics Sportsbook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dhsd6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment