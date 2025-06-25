$19+ Bn Military Power Solutions Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 | Energy Harvesters and Portable Solutions Set to Revolutionize the Industry

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Power Solutions Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global military power solutions market is poised for significant growth through 2034. Valued at approximately $9.29 billion in 2024, it is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.77% to reach $13.52 billion by 2029, eventually climbing to $19.01 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.06%.

Several factors have driven the market's expansion from 2019 to 2024, including increased defense budgets, renewable energy integration, heightened terrorist threats, and demand for portable power solutions. Conversely, logistics challenges and dependence on solar power have hindered growth.

Future growth will be fueled by the increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), favorable government policies, rising interest in space-based military operations, and the electrification of military vehicles. Potential obstacles could include disruptions in the supply chain of critical minerals and limited funding for military updates.

North America leads the market, holding 37.60% or $3.49 billion of the total market in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions. Asia-Pacific and Western Europe are anticipated to grow rapidly, at CAGRs of 10.76% and 7.75% respectively. Africa and South America are also forecast to grow, at CAGRs of 7.10% and 6.44% respectively.

The market is moderately fragmented, with top players like Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cummins Inc., and EnerSys Inc. dominating the landscape. The top ten competitors account for 19.32% of the market share in 2023.

Segmentation by type shows the non-portable segment leads with 65.74% or $6.11 billion in 2024, though the portable segment is the fastest growing with an 8.60% CAGR through 2029. The market is also divided by source, with batteries accounting for 35.55% or $3.3 billion in 2024. Notably, the energy harvesters segment is anticipated to grow the quickest, at a CAGR of 14.06% by 2029.

Medium power solutions dominate the wattage segments, while the high-power category is growing the fastest at a 9.34% CAGR through 2029. By platform, land applications account for 50.34% of the market, yet air applications are expected to expand rapidly at an 8.84% CAGR through 2029.

Significant opportunities lie in non-portable solutions, fuel cells, medium power solutions, and land applications, which will collectively gain billions in global annual sales by 2029, with notable growth expected in the U.S. market.

Emerging trends emphasize the development of high-efficiency batteries, strategic military power initiatives, and innovative power units for tactical upgrades. Key mergers and acquisitions further underscore market dynamism, with major deals involving companies like Atlas Energy Solutions, EnerSys, and HEICO Corporation.

For strategic growth, analysts suggest focusing on high-capacity battery development, long-term tactical power contracts, and rugged integrated power systems. Expanding into emerging markets, enhancing distribution networks, and competitive pricing strategies are also recommended to leverage the opportunities in this burgeoning market.

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Discusses segmentations and definitions concerning type, source, wattage, and platform.

Discusses segmentations and definitions concerning type, source, wattage, and platform. Key Trends: Highlights significant trends and future market developments.

Highlights significant trends and future market developments. Macro-Economic Scenario: Analyzes the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising inflation, offering strategic insights for businesses in aerospace forging.

Analyzes the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising inflation, offering strategic insights for businesses in aerospace forging. Global Market Size and Growth: Presents historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market values, drivers, and restraints.

Presents historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) market values, drivers, and restraints. Regional and Country Analysis: Compares historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2034) market values by region and country.

Compares historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2034) market values by region and country. Market Segmentation: Provides analysis for each segment by type, source, wattage, and platform.

Provides analysis for each segment by type, source, wattage, and platform. Regional Market Size and Growth: Offers regional size analysis and growth forecasts, including comparisons within regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Offers regional size analysis and growth forecasts, including comparisons within regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Competitive Landscape: Details market competition, estimated shares, and profiles of leading companies.

Details market competition, estimated shares, and profiles of leading companies. Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard: Financial comparisons and overview of significant players.

Financial comparisons and overview of significant players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Details recent transactions and their financial implications.

Details recent transactions and their financial implications. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Suggests growth opportunities and strategic directions.

Suggests growth opportunities and strategic directions. Conclusions and Recommendations: Offers actionable insights for providers in product offerings and marketing strategies.

Offers actionable insights for providers in product offerings and marketing strategies. Appendix: Contains additional reference details such as NAICS codes and abbreviations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Major Market Trends:

High-Efficiency Battery Development for Tactical and Surveillance Use

Defense Contract Awarded for Tactical Power Systems

Durable Power Solution for Military and Industrial Use

High-Performance Power Units Drive Tactical Vehicle Upgrades

Key Mergers and Acquisitions:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Acquired Moser Energy Systems

EnerSys Acquired Bren-Tronics

HEICO Corporation Acquired Marway Power Solutions Inc.

Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Cummins Inc

EnerSys Inc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Inventus Power Inc

Eaglepicher Technologies LLC

Saft Group S.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

GS Yuasa Corporation

DroneShield

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Tata Power SED

Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Co

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Norinco

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

IHI Corporation

Japan Steel Works, Ltd

Fujitsu Limited

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd

Tacticalist

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries

Samyang Comtech

SNT Motiv

Poongsan Corporation

Novacium SAS

W5 Solutions

Solus Power

CMCA Integrated Systems Ltd

Safran S.A

Rheinmetall AG

Siemens AG

Leonardo S.p.A

Indra Sistemas S.A

BAE Systems plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Kaluga Research Radio Engineering Institute (KNIRTI)

Czechoslovak Group (CSG)

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ)

ROMARM

United Engine Corporation (UEC)

Kalashnikov Concern

Uralvagonzavod

Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)

Advent Technologies

Meritor inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Rheinmetall Canada Inc

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc

Embraer S.A.

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd

EDGE Group

Advanced Electronics Company

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

Denel SOC Ltd

Paramount Group

Aggreko

AEG Power Solutions

Schneider Electric

Power & Energy Solutions

