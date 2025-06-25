SmartVascular Dx™ Test: Enhancing Vascular Care in the Midwest

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorningStar Laboratories, LLC., (“MSL” or “the Company”), is a leading developer of precision diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs, is proud to announce its expansion in the Midwest with the introduction of the SmartVascular Dx™ test (formally known as the PULS™ Cardiac Test), a groundbreaking tool designed to improve vascular health outcomes.

We are thrilled to announce that we are now officially included in the Medicare fee schedule, enabling us to offer national medical coverage. This effort reinforces our dedication to enhancing patient care and improving health outcomes in the region. As part of our commitment to improving patient care, MorningStar Laboratories has forged new partnerships with UnityPoint Health and the Advantage Benefits Team. This initiative aims to significantly increase access to innovative vascular services for patients throughout the Midwest.

The SmartVascular Dx test stands at the forefront of preventative healthcare, enabling the early detection of vascular inflammation before clinical symptoms arise. This is especially crucial in the Midwest, where the prevalence of vascular disease presents a major public health challenge. By identifying potential issues earlier, we aim to empower healthcare providers to implement timely interventions that can save lives.

“We believe that early detection is key to effective treatment,” said Susie Lu, Chief Operating Officer & Director at MorningStar Laboratories. “With the SmartVascular Dx test, we are empowering our physicians to intervene before serious health issues arise, ensuring better care for their patients.”

We invite Midwest physicians to learn more about the SmartVascular Dx test and how it can be integrated into their practices.

For additional information about the SmartVascular Dx test or to schedule a consultation, please contact MorningStar Laboratories at 949.267.7875 or visit https://mslinc.com/. Join us in our mission to enhance vascular care and improve the health of our communities.

About MorningStar Laboratories

MorningStar Laboratories (“MSL”) is a specialty diagnostics development clinical laboratory company that develops, performs, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. MSL’s laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, imaging, and a patented algorithm to address the most challenging clinical problems related to endothelial and vascular inflammatory issues. Morningstar Laboratories, a subsidiary of Smart Health Diagnostics Company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services in accordance with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit MorningStar Laboratories at https://mslinc.com/, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

