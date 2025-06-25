The 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC 2025) will officially open on July 2 -- Highlights of the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference

BEIJING, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, a press conference held in Beijing announced that the 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC 2025) will officially open on July 2. Themed "Building a Digitally Friendly City," this year's conference features a "1+6+N" framework encompassing opening ceremonies, a main forum, thematic forums, and special events. It aims to provide a platform for exchange and cooperation on global digital economy development, emphasizing harmonious coexistence between technology and humanity, cities and ecosystems. The conference will highlight four key aspects: openness and sharing, cutting-edge focus, industrial integration, and enhanced experience.

Building a New Platform for International Cooperation and a Model for Global Collaboration

This year's conference sees the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) joining as a co-organizer for the first time, launching the collaboration project "UNDP Digital Friendliness and Sustainable Innovation Lab for the Digital Economy." For the first time, the conference expands its international footprint to Europe, collaborating closely with events such as the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 and Germany's FUTUROMUNDO Multikonferenz & Festival. These partnerships aim to promote China's approach to global digital transformation.

Deputy Director Liu Weiliang of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization stated that the event will attract over 300 international guests from more than 50 countries and major international organizations, including the World Trade Organization, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This gathering will foster mutual trust and cross-border cooperation among cities across technological, economic, and cultural domains.

Focusing on Cutting-Edge Technological Innovation

The conference will host a signature program titled "First Launch, First Showcase" to spotlight groundbreaking technologies, products, and solutions. It will showcase top domestic digital application projects and unveil the "Top Ten Benchmark Applications of Beijing's Digital Economy," demonstrating how digital technologies empower urban development and enhance quality of life.

"A range of new technologies and products will be applied and promoted at the conference for the first time," said Liu Weiliang. For instance, the lyrics, music composition, vocals, and video production for the opening ceremony's theme MV will all be generated using AI throughout the process, with a global call for submissions created via AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content). Throughout the event, AI-powered real-time translation featuring voiceprint replication of speakers will be tested. Additionally, seamless access control and smart seating systems will be implemented at the opening ceremony venue, alongside interactive mid-air imaging teleprompters and other innovative technologies and products.

Igniting New Momentum for Industrial Integration and Development

With 46 specialized forums focusing on emerging competitive tracks such as AI integration, digital security, data elements, and digital healthcare, the conference will drive innovation. Events like the Tide-Watching Forum and the Global Open Source Innovation Forum will leverage frontier technology applications to drive industrial breakthroughs and promote deep collaboration through high-level dialogues. A Digital Economy Innovation Competition will also be launched, centered on internationalization, specialization, and industrialization. The competition will highlight promising domestic and international innovation projects, particularly introducing a new category -- the "AIGC Creator Track" -- to advance the application and implementation of AI in traditional artistic settings.

"The newly established 'Digital Economy Industry Experience Zone' at this year's conference will invite diverse participants to engage in professional activities and facilitate the implementation of international cooperation projects," said Zhao Junsheng, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of Communication Enterprises.

Upgrading Digital Interaction Experiences

As part of the "Digital Economy Experience Week," the conference will debut a 6,000-square-meter Digital Economy Experience Center, utilizing AIGC and metaverse technologies to create an immersive, interactive space offering engaging digital entertainment experiences. Collaborating with companies specializing in smart wearables, smart home appliances, and digital cultural products, the event will also launch a digital pop-up market -- the "Digital Trend Market" -- where attendees can explore firsthand how the digital economy enriches everyday life through one-stop access.

