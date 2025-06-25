South Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Report 2025 | Adoption of CGM Systems Expected to Intensify, Evolving Regulatory Framework Paves the Way for Advanced Technologies

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The diabetes market in South Africa is poised for significant growth, with expectations to reach USD 960.9 million by 2025, reflecting an annual growth rate of 6.9%. This trend will continue with a CAGR of 5.7% over the 2025-2029 period, expanding from USD 898.8 million in 2024 to approximately USD 1.27 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of South Africa's diabetes market, exploring market opportunities across various diagnosis and monitoring devices, therapeutics, and domains through 2029. With insights into over 50 KPIs, stakeholders can navigate the competitive landscape and identify strategic investment avenues.

The South African diabetes devices and therapeutics market is undergoing transformation due to increased adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), expanded digital health solutions, advancements in therapeutic delivery systems, and updated regulatory frameworks. These factors collectively enhance patient monitoring, refine treatment, and drive market growth.

The diabetes devices and therapeutics market is characterized by the presence of multinational leaders and domestic innovators. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are reshaping the competitive dynamics, emphasizing digital integration and regulatory alignment.

Expand Adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Healthcare providers across South Africa are integrating CGM systems in diabetes management, with pilot programs in urban centers like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Revised reimbursement policies and updated clinical guidelines support CGM adoption, which is expected to increase as these frameworks mature.

Integrate Digital Health Solutions for Remote Monitoring

The deployment of telemedicine platforms and digital dashboards in diabetes care settings is gaining momentum, driven by government investments in healthcare IT infrastructure.

This expansion fosters enhanced communication between patients and providers, contributing to better clinical decisions over the medium term.

Advanced Therapeutic Delivery Systems

Smart insulin pens and automated insulin pumps are making their way into the South African market, aided by local evaluations focusing on dosing accuracy.

Innovations in device technology and supportive research findings are propelling these systems, paving the way for their adoption.

Update Regulatory and Reimbursement Frameworks

South African regulatory bodies are revising approval processes to accommodate new diabetes devices and therapies, emphasizing streamlined market access.

These changes are expected to enhance market confidence and attract investment, further promoting advanced diabetes technologies.

Analyze Current Market Conditions

Both multinational corporations and local innovators drive the South African market, facilitated by a dual healthcare system offering varied avenues for product adoption.

Key Players and New Entrants

Global manufacturers dominate through partnerships with major hospitals, while local startups introduce digital health solutions that cater to regional needs.

Review Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Strategic collaborations enhance device connectivity and data integration, with mergers indicating efforts to consolidate expertise for the South African context.

Future Competitive Dynamics (Next 2-4 Years)

Expected consolidation among multinationals expanding digital offerings and local companies securing strategic alliances will likely drive product innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9nks3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment