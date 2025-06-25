Flow Chemistry Conference Asia 2025: Advances in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering & Manufacturing (Puchong, Malaysia - November 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry Asia 2025: Advances in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering & Manufacturing" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Chemistry Asia 2025 will be held November 6-7, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - A vibrant Asia/Pacific City with lots of excellent food, unforgettable sights and modern infrastructure.

This conference brings together Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and Manufacturing - Based on the track record of these Conferences, there are scientific presentations from the key opinion leaders in the field, technology spotlight presentations from companies offering products and services into this field as well as ample networking opportunities - companies can find customers and business development prospects, scientists can engage with colleagues and find collaborators, and Students/Postdoctoral Fellows can present their work in oral presentations and posters.

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip.

The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking. Kuala Lumpur (KL) is a very user-friendly city with 21st century infrastructure.

Please note: Ticket Price includes Conference and FlowChem Training

Agenda:

3D-Printed Flow Reactors

Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms

Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow Format

Industrial Processes and API Synthesis, Manufacturing

Innovations in API Synthesis and Flow Chemistry

Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry

Speakers

C. Oliver Kappe, Professor, University of Graz Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing

Guangsheng Luo, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, State Key Laboratory of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Marcus Baumann, Associate Professor - School of Chemistry, University College Dublin

Thomas M. Kohl, Senior Experimental Scientist, Team Leader CSIRO

Christophe Len, Professor, Chimie ParisTech, CNRS

Jean-Christophe Monbaliu, Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Flow Technology Research Center, University of Liege

Paul Watts, Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Volker Hessel, Professor, The University of Adelaide

Di Sha, Chief Scientist, Ou Shisheng (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

Kai Wang, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Tsinghua University

Shinichiro Fuse, Professor, Nagoya University

Yosuke Muranaka, Assistant Professor, Kyoto University

