Next-Gen Technologies & Tools Driving EV Research Conference 2025 | Advancements and Disruptive Technologies from Isolation to Single Vesicle Analysis (Skokie, Illinois, US - September 11-12, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Gen Technologies & Tools Driving EV Research 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Next-Gen Technologies & Tools for EV Research Conference brings together researchers from academic institutions and companies in the Chicago North Shore/Skokie, Illinois area for a 2-day intensive event.

The goal of this event is to discuss the latest research in EVs and complement this with the latest technologies and tools enabling EV research.

Companies will showcase their products and services and engage the participants with hands-on demonstrations on their instrumentation and address questions of usage as well as run EV samples onsite to demo the products.

This event includes the following:

Scientific Presentations from Invited Speakers from Academic Institutions

Technology Spotlight Presentations from Companies Focused in the EV Space

Exhibits

Hands-on Demos by Companies Developing and Commercializing Instruments Enabling Various Aspects of EV Research

Networking Opportunities Over Lunches and Evening Reception

Agenda:

Emerging Areas in EV Research

Various Platforms for the Isolation of EVs Characterization of EVs -- NTA and Beyond

Downstream Analysis of EV Cargo -- RNAs, Proteins and Lipids

Platforms for Single EV Analysis -- Flow Cytometry

Advancements in Technologies and New Disruptive Technologies in EV Research

Speakers

Brian Cunningham, Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Conference Co-Chairperson

Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - Conference Co-Chairperson Erhard Bieberich , Professor, Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, University of Kentucky - Conference Co-Chairperson

, Professor, Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, University of Kentucky - Conference Co-Chairperson Erik Nelson, Associate Professor of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, Co-Program Lead, Cancer Center at Illinois, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Associate Professor of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, Co-Program Lead, Cancer Center at Illinois, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign Johnny Zhuang, Business Development & Product Application Scientist, EXODUS BIO

Business Development & Product Application Scientist, EXODUS BIO Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas Colin Hisey, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Northwestern University

Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Northwestern University Hyunjoon Kong, Professor, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Marni Boppart, Professor, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Beckman Institute, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor, Department of Health and Kinesiology, Beckman Institute, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. -- Conference Premier Sponsor

CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. -- Conference Premier Sponsor Jae-Won Shin, Associate Professor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Associate Professor, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Stephen Boppart, Professor and Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

