Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market and Future Growth Report 2025: Fintech Boom Drives Saudi Arabia's Prepaid Card Market to $12.88 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card and digital wallet market in Saudi Arabia is poised for growth, expecting an annual increase of 9.1% to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the sector has enjoyed a CAGR of 15.1%, with projections indicating a continued upward trend at 7.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2029. It is anticipated that the market will grow from USD 8.85 billion in 2024 to USD 12.88 billion by the close of the decade.





Key Trends and Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Prepaid Cards Sector



Saudi Arabia's prepaid card market is evolving rapidly, fueled by the government's push for a cashless society, the growing e-commerce sector, and increasing corporate adoption of prepaid solutions. These factors drive a steady shift from cash transactions towards digital payment methods, supported by technological advancements and fintech-driven innovations. The prepaid card market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with financial institutions and service providers continuously adapting to consumer and business needs.



As prepaid cards become more ingrained in the country's financial ecosystem, market participants must focus on enhancing security, expanding usability, and catering to diverse user segments. The corporate sector's rising adoption of prepaid cards for expense management and employee incentives further indicates sustained market demand. With regulatory backing and consumer acceptance increasing, prepaid card solutions will continue to gain traction, shaping the future of digital payments in Saudi Arabia.



Accelerated Adoption of Digital Payment Solutions

Saudi Arabia's push toward digital payments is reshaping consumer financial habits, with prepaid cards playing an essential role in this transition. The government's Vision 2030 initiative is a key driver, aiming to reduce cash reliance and enhance financial inclusion. This shift is evident in the increasing adoption of prepaid cards facilitated by traditional banks and emerging fintech firms.

The rise of digital-only banks and fintech companies has further accelerated prepaid card adoption as these institutions introduce user-friendly, technology-driven payment solutions. Consumers are progressively moving away from cash, seeking secure and efficient digital alternatives.

Over the next two to four years, prepaid cards are expected to become an even more prominent part of Saudi Arabia's payment ecosystem. Financial institutions and fintech firms will likely expand their prepaid offerings, integrating them with digital wallets and contactless payment solutions. As the regulatory framework continues supporting digital payments, prepaid card usage will likely increase across retail and corporate sectors.

Growth of E-commerce Driving Prepaid Card Usage

Saudi Arabia's expanding e-commerce sector is driving the adoption of prepaid cards as consumers seek secure and convenient payment methods. The rise of online shopping platforms has made prepaid cards attractive, particularly for individuals wary of linking their primary bank accounts to digital transactions. As prepaid cards provide a controlled spending mechanism, they appeal to consumers looking to manage online purchases while minimizing the risk of fraud.

The country's young and tech-savvy population is fueling this trend. With a large segment of consumers actively engaging in digital transactions, prepaid cards offer flexibility without the need for traditional credit lines. Additionally, many retailers and online marketplaces in Saudi Arabia encourage prepaid card usage by integrating them into their payment options, further boosting demand.

Over the next two to four years, the prevalence of prepaid cards in e-commerce transactions is expected to grow significantly. Payment service providers and fintech companies will likely introduce enhanced prepaid card solutions tailored to frequent online shoppers. This expansion will increase prepaid card penetration and contribute to Saudi Arabia's broader shift toward a cashless economy.

Corporate Adoption of Prepaid Solutions

Corporate entities in Saudi Arabia are increasingly adopting prepaid card solutions to streamline financial operations, particularly in areas such as employee incentives, business expense management, and corporate gifting. Companies leverage prepaid cards to distribute funds efficiently, reducing reliance on traditional reimbursement processes. This approach minimizes administrative overhead and enhances operational efficiency, making prepaid cards a preferred tool for businesses handling multiple financial transactions.

Financial control is another key driver behind the corporate adoption of prepaid cards. Organizations can allocate specific amounts to prepaid cards for employees or business activities, ensuring better budget oversight and reducing unauthorized expenditures. Prepaid cards also provide businesses with transaction tracking capabilities, helping finance teams monitor spending patterns and improve financial planning.

Over the next two to four years, the adoption of prepaid cards in corporate settings is expected to rise significantly. Businesses will likely demand more tailored prepaid card solutions that offer advanced financial management features, such as automated spending limits and category-specific spending restrictions. This anticipated growth will expand the prepaid card market, with financial service providers developing specialized products to cater to corporate needs.

Competitive Landscape of the Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Market



Saudi Arabia's prepaid card market is evolving rapidly, fueled by government initiatives, technological advancements, and increasing consumer demand for cashless transactions. Traditional banks, fintech firms, and new digital banks actively compete to expand their prepaid card offerings, leading to a more diverse and competitive market landscape.

Over the next few years, stakeholders in the prepaid card sector must focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and regulatory compliance to stay competitive. As Saudi Arabia progresses towards a cashless economy under Vision 2030, the prepaid card market is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country's digital payments ecosystem.



Current Market Dynamics

The prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia includes various segments such as payroll cards, travel cards, corporate incentives, and gift cards. While traditional banks have historically dominated the prepaid space, fintech firms and digital banks are now playing a crucial role in expanding prepaid card adoption. This competitive environment pushes financial service providers to develop more flexible and innovative prepaid card solutions for individual consumers and businesses.

Key Players and Market Share

The competitive landscape in Saudi Arabia includes a mix of established financial institutions, fintech firms, and international payment service providers. Prominent players in the prepaid card market include STC Pay, Riyad Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank (SNB), and Alinma Bank. These banks offer prepaid card solutions catering to retail and corporate segments. These banks leverage extensive networks to promote prepaid card adoption through digital banking channels.

New entrants in the market include fintech firms and digital-only banks such as STC Bank and D360, both of which launched pilot phases of their digital banking services in 2023. These digital banks are expected to introduce prepaid card products as part of their financial services, targeting younger, tech-savvy consumers who prefer digital payment solutions. The rise of these new players is intensifying competition and accelerating product innovation in the prepaid card market.

Recent Launches and Partnerships

Similarly, Al Rajhi Bank collaborated with Mastercard in 2023 to enhance its prepaid card offerings by integrating advanced security features and expanding merchant acceptance. Additionally, international payment firms such as PayTabs and Stripe are entering partnerships with local fintech players to facilitate prepaid payment processing in Saudi Arabia. These developments strengthen the prepaid card ecosystem, offering consumers more secure and convenient digital payment solutions.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

The prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia is expected to witness continued expansion over the next few years, driven by growing digital payment adoption, regulatory support, and increased fintech participation.

Product differentiation and value-added services will become key competitive factors as competition intensifies. Financial service providers will likely introduce prepaid card solutions with enhanced security, digital wallet integration, loyalty rewards, and specialized business solutions. Additionally, the rise of open banking initiatives in Saudi Arabia could further drive innovation in prepaid card services, making them more adaptable to evolving consumer and corporate needs.

Regulatory Changes

Saudi Arabia has implemented key regulatory measures in the past year to promote financial inclusion and enhance digital payment security. The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) introduced new prepaid card regulations in 2023, focusing on fraud prevention, compliance requirements, and transparency in prepaid card fees. These regulations protect consumers and ensure fair competition among prepaid card issuers.

SAMA also mandated all prepaid card providers to integrate their services with Saudi Payments' national Mada network, enhancing interoperability across different payment channels. This regulatory change ensures that prepaid card users can access a broader range of payment options, increasing overall adoption. Regulatory measures such as these are expected to create a more structured and transparent prepaid card market in Saudi Arabia.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Saudi Arabia, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains.

Company Coverage:

STC Pay

Riyad Bank

Al Rajhi Bank

Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Alinma Bank

STC Bank

D360

Mastercard

PayTabs

Stripe

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope



This report offers an in-depth, data-driven examination of prepaid payment instruments, focusing on expenditures via prepaid cards and digital wallets within both retail and corporate consumer sectors. It also presents an overview of consumer behavior and retail spending patterns in Saudi Arabia.

The report includes a detailed breakdown of key market segments for each country. Comprising 111 tables and 136 charts, it delivers a comprehensive analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet markets.

With over 80+ country-level key performance indicators (KPIs), the report provides a thorough understanding of market dynamics in the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors:

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Saudi Arabia Digital Wallet Retail Spend Dynamics

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Saudi Arabia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Saudi Arabia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

Saudi Arabia Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

Saudi Arabia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Saudi Arabia Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Saudi Arabia Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size by Key Categories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wi91x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment