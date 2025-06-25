EV Next-Gen Instruments & Tools Driving Research Conference 2025: Scientific Presentations and Company Demos in a Highly-interactive 2-Day Program (Colorado, United States - September 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Gen Instruments & Tools Driving EV Research 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Next-Gen Instruments & Tools for EV Research 2025 Conference brings together scientific presentations and company demos in a highly-interactive 2-Day program.

The scientific program revolves mostly around advances in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs, Exosomes) research with particular emphasis on methods development, tools development and the impact instrumentation has made and continues to make on EV Research worldwide.

The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking as well as for the Hands-on Demos conducted by the various instrument companies.

Agenda:

Flow Cytometry Platforms for Studying Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

Single EV Analysis Biological Studies Possible Using Single EV Analysis

Nanoparticle Tracking (NT) and Its Utilization in EV Research

Advances in NT Technology

Emerging EV Research Areas

Emerging Instrument Platforms and Reagents for EV Research

Speakers

Christina Coughlan, Assistant Professor of Research, University of Colorado -- Conference Co-Chair

Assistant Professor of Research, University of Colorado -- Conference Co-Chair Michael Graner, Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Denver, Anschutz Medical Campus -- Conference Chairperson

Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Denver, Anschutz Medical Campus -- Conference Chairperson Daniel Chiu , A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington

, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington Shilpa Buch, Professor-Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Neuroscience, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Professor-Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Neuroscience, University of Nebraska Medical Center Matt Kremer, Business Development, Univercells Technologies (a Donaldson Company)

Business Development, Univercells Technologies (a Donaldson Company) Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc.

