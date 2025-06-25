Poland Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook 2025: Poland's Secondhand Economy Booms with 11.9% CAGR Forecast Through 2029

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recommerce market in Poland is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated increase of 14.2% annually, reaching an impressive US$1.99 billion in 2025. Demonstrating robust growth from 2020-2024 with a CAGR of 17.2%, this sector continues its upward trajectory. From 2025-2029, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, culminating at approximately USD 3.11 billion by the end of 2029.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Poland, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.
It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more).
In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.
Reasons to buy
- Market Insights for Growth and Innovation: Navigate the future direction of the recommerce market by understanding business models adopted by key players - including resale, refurbishment, and rental formats. Leverage market share estimates to assess innovation, positioning, and growth opportunities.
- In-depth Understanding of Recommerce Market Dynamics: Gain a detailed view of market structure and growth trends across core sectors such as retail shopping, automotive, and home improvement. Understand key drivers shaping recommerce adoption through 2029.
- Value and Volume KPIs for Market Sizing: Utilize gross merchandise value (GMV), transaction volume, and average transaction value at the national level to quantify the overall market opportunity with precision.
- Competitive Landscape and Market Share Intelligence: Benchmark against leading recommerce players using market share data across categories and channels. Inform strategic decisions by understanding the current and emerging competitive landscape.
- Channel-Level and Digital Engagement Insights: Identify high-growth channels including C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs. Track consumer activity across app, web, and social platforms to align digital strategies with behavior.
- Consumer Segmentation and Demand Patterns: Target growth opportunities by analyzing consumer behavior segmented by age group, income level, gender, and city tier. Adapt business models to evolving spending dynamics and platform preferences.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|83
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
Report Scope
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Poland, supported by 40+ tables and 55+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029.
Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:
Poland Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis
- Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Poland Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector
- Retail Shopping
- Home Improvement
- Other Sectors
Poland Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category
- Apparel & Accessories
- Consumer Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Home Decor & Essentials
- Books, Toys & Hobbies
- Automotive Parts & Accessories
- Sports & Fitness Equipment
- Other Product Categories
Poland Recommerce by Channel
- Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
- Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs
Poland Recommerce by Sales Model
- Resale
- Rental
- Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned
Poland Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel
- Website-Based Resale
- App-Based Resale
- Social Media Driven Resale
Poland Recommerce by Platform Type
- Generalist Marketplaces
- Vertical-Specific Platforms
Poland Recommerce by Device and OS
- Mobile vs Desktop
- Android, iOS
Poland Recommerce by City Tier
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
Poland Recommerce by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallets
- Other Digital Payments
- Cash
Poland Recommerce Market Share Analysis
- Market Share by Key Players
- Competitive Landscape Overview
Poland Recommerce by Consumer Demographics
- Market Share by Age Group
- Market Share by Income Level
- Market Share by Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1sudz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment