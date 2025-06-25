Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2025 | Explore Cutting-edge Innovations and Commercialization in LOAC (California, United States - November 17-19, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the 18th Annual Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics 2025 Conference to be held at the VOCO Hotel - Laguna Hills, California.

Bringing together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry, this established congress now in its 18th consecutive year, will discuss the latest innovations and developments in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields -- The Emphasis of the 2025 Conference is "From Research to Commercialization."

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip & Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.

We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing.

There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific.

Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.

Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent tracks and sessions to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics: Techologies, Companies and Commercialization 2025

Innovations in Extracellular Vesicles Research 2025: Technologies, Tools, Demos & Applications

Agenda:

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

Rare Cell Capture & Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics

Speakers

Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center

Gregory Nordin, Professor, Brigham Young University

Stefano Begolo, President, ALine Inc. -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Brian Cunningham, Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Jing Chen, Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

Dino Di Carlo, Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles -- Conference Co-Chairperson

Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

