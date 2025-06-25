Crown Crafts Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

GONZALES, La., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended March 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Net sales of $23.2 million





Gross profit of $4.2 million; gross margin of 18.3%





GAAP net loss of $(10.8) million, or $(1.04) per diluted share





Adjusted net loss of $(429,000) or adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.04) (1)





Adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per share include an adjustment for a goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million, or $10.4 million after tax, and $1.32, per share or $1.00, per share after tax.





Declared quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of Series A common stock



Fiscal 2025 Summary

Net sales of $87.3 million





Gross profit of $21.3 million; gross margin of 24.4%





GAAP net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share





Adjusted net income of $1.0 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10 (1)





Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share include an adjustment for a goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million, or $10.4 million after tax, and $1.33, per share or $1.00, per share after tax.



(1) Adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted earnings (loss) per share (EPS), diluted, are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Olivia Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter sales were 2.9% higher than the prior year quarter, and, while adjusted net income was below our expectations, there were several factors that impacted the quarter, including higher close-out sales at lower margins and the impact of tariffs. For the full year, the Crown Crafts team focused on the strategic initiatives that build for our future success. We acquired Baby Boom Consumer Products in the second quarter, fully integrated Manhattan Toy, continued to reduce operational costs, expanded ecommerce capabilities, and formulated a plan to decrease warehousing expenses. While not all of these measures flowed through this year due to the persistent strain the economy had on our customers, we are optimistic that the work we have done will lead to greater sales and profits over the long term.”

Fourth Quarter Commentary

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 2.9% to $23.2 million, compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by sales associated with the Baby Boom acquisition.

Gross margin was 18.3%, a 4.9% decrease versus the prior year quarter due to a higher mix of close-out sales to reduce inventory levels in preparation for future warehouse consolidation and $324,000 of higher tariffs associated with products imported from China.

Marketing and administrative expenses were $4.6 million, an increase of 17.0% compared to the prior year quarter. The current year period includes $77,000 in acquisition costs as well as increased marketing and administrative costs associated with the Baby Boom business.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company determined that a triggering event occurred in relation to the depressed market price of the Company’s common stock and corresponding significant decline in the Company’s market capitalization. As a result, the Company performed a quantitative goodwill impairment test that concluded the estimated fair values of its reporting units were lower than their carrying values, indicating that the goodwill within these reporting units was impaired. Consequently, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $13.8 million during the quarter ended March 30, 2025.

GAAP net loss was $(10.8) million, or $(1.04) per diluted share. Adjusted net loss was $(429,000) or adjusted diluted loss per share of $(0.04), which excludes the $13.8 million goodwill impairment charge.

Fiscal 2025 Commentary

Net sales for fiscal 2025 were $87.3 million, essentially flat with fiscal 2024.

Gross margin was 24.4%, a 1.8% decrease compared to fiscal 2024, primarily a result of higher rent at the Compton facility, higher closeout sales and increased tariffs.

Marketing and administrative expenses were $18.7 million, an increase of 16% compared to fiscal 2024. The current year period includes $244,000 associated with the closure of the Company’s subsidiary in the United Kingdom and $1.2 million in costs associated with the Baby Boom acquisition.

GAAP net loss was $(9.4) million, or $(0.90) per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $1.0 million or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.10, which excludes the $13.8 million goodwill impairment charge.

The Company ended fiscal 2025 with $521,000 in cash and cash equivalents. Total inventory at the end of the year was $27.8 million, a 6.4% decrease compared to the end of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 14, 2025, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A common stock of $0.08 per share, which will be paid on July 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference today at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company’s results. To join the teleconference, dial 844-861-5504 and ask to join the Crown Crafts call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be accessed prior to the call on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. CDT on September 25, 2025. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations and enter replay access code 6119723.

CROWN CRAFTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts (Unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net sales $ 23,227 $ 22,579 $ 87,250 $ 87,632 Gross profit 4,244 5,228 21,265 23,000 Gross profit percentage 18.3% 23.2% 24.4% 26.2% Marketing and administrative expenses 4,582 3,916 18,690 16,105 Goodwill impairment charge 13,766 - 13,766 - (Loss) income from operations (14,104) 1,312 (11,191) 6,895 (Loss) income before income tax expense (14,429) 1,156 (12,413) 6,228 Income tax (benefit) expense (3,642) 152 (3,057) 1,334 Net (loss) income (10,787) 1,004 (9,356) 4,894 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (1.04) $ 0.10 $ (0.90) $ 0.48 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.04) $ 0.10 $ (0.90) $ 0.48 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 10,401 10,245 10,365 10,210 Diluted 10,401 10,253 10,365 10,214





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA In thousands March 30, 2025 March 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 521 $ 829 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 24,508 22,403 Inventories 27,800 29,709 Total current assets 55,303 54,824 Operating lease right of use assets 12,253 14,949 Finite-lived intangible assets - net 7,050 2,872 Goodwill - 7,926 Total assets $ 81,154 $ 82,706 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,990 - Operating lease liabilities, current 3,987 3,587 Total current liabilities 15,505 10,461 Long-term debt 16,512 8,112 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 9,107 12,138 Shareholders’ equity 39,619 51,601 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 81,154 $ 82,706

