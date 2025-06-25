Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes Asia Conference 2025 Discover Emerging Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications of Extracellular Vesicles (Tokyo, Japan - October 6-7, 2025)

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes Asia 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes Asia 2025 will be held October 6-7, 2025 right at Tokyo-Narita Airport, Japan.

The Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes Asia 2025 is Chaired by Professor Mei He from the University of Florida -- and brings together academics and industry/company participants from across Asia. Speakers for this conference from academic institutions, companies and technology/tools/instrumentation companies that provide the infrastructure and innovation in EV research tools development.

Attendees and Exhibitors receive full access to both tracks for maximal scientific exchange and networking. Given the high levels of interest in Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes across Asia from Research, Diagnostic and Therapeutics perspectives, this conference brings together the various stakeholders in this space for 2-days of intensive scientific presentations, product demonstrations as well as posters from students and postdoctoral fellows as a means to illustrate and disseminate their research.

This is a 2-track conference composed of the following tracks:

Lab-on-a-Chip, Microfluidics, Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Asia 2025

Extracellular Vesicles/Exosomes Asia 2025

Agenda:

Biomarker Content of Extracellular Vesicles and Role for Diagnostics

Disease Areas where EV-based Diagnostics Being Developed

Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Therapeutic and Drug Delivery Potential

Single Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Analysis by Flow Cytometry

Technologies for Engineering EVs for Therapeutics, Drug Delivery

Technologies for the Isolation, Characterization and Study of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)-Exosomes

Speakers

Andreas Moller, Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Prince of Wales Hospital, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Prince of Wales Hospital, Chinese University of Hong Kong Hang Hubert Yin, Professor, Tsinghua University

Professor, Tsinghua University Takahiro Ochiya , Distinguished Professor, Tokyo Medical University

, Distinguished Professor, Tokyo Medical University Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center

Professor and Division Director, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center Mei He, Associate Professor, University of Florida -- Conference Chairperson

Associate Professor, University of Florida -- Conference Chairperson Tony Jun Huang, William Bevan Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, Duke University

William Bevan Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, Duke University Han Wei Hou, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore

Associate Professor, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

