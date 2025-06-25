Wowza Acquires AVA Intellect as it Accelerates Commitment to AI-First Innovation Strategy

Acquisition aligned with Wowza’s vision for intelligent video infrastructure, bringing agent-based automation to streaming orchestration and optimization.

Wowza appoints AVA Intellect co-founder Mike Vitale as Head of Intelligence at Wowza.

DENVER, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a trusted leader in video streaming infrastructure for mission-critical applications, today announced the acquisition of AVA Intellect, an AI-native startup specializing in intelligent and embedded agent technology for video platforms.

As part of the acquisition, AVA’s co-founder Mike Vitale joins Wowza as Head of Intelligence, accelerating Wowza’s shift toward an AI-first product strategy. With a 20+ year career spanning enterprise streaming, cloud-native architecture, and AI product development, Vitale brings deep domain experience and a track record of innovation at the intersection of media and machine intelligence.

“AVA joins Wowza at a pivotal time as we accelerate innovation on the foundation that has made Wowza such a reliable streaming infrastructure partner for so many mission-critical applications,” said Krish Kumar, CEO of Wowza. “We’re integrating AVA Intellect’s agent framework into our platform to deliver video insights and real-time configuration support that adapts to customer needs. It’s a practical step forward in making video delivery more intelligent and responsive. Mike and his team bring deep video experience and an AI-first approach that is a direct match for our product and company vision at Wowza, and I look forward to Mike joining the Wowza leadership team.”

The acquisition reinforces Wowza’s commitment to embedding AI across the entire video lifecycle, starting with capabilities that drive immediate value for customers. With AVA Intellect on board, Wowza is introducing two major product innovations. First, AVA’s stream intelligence adds the ability to detect key markers and pull real-time insights directly from video. Second, their agent-based technology unlocks agent-powered experiences that enhance every stage of the user journey, bringing more intelligence and automation to Wowza’s video infrastructure. These intelligent assistants are designed to help customers hit the ground running - unlocking value faster, exploring solutions more intuitively, and getting personalized support on demand. Beyond better usability, they’ll cut friction, boost productivity, and elevate the streaming experience across every industry for Wowza’s customers.

With this move, Wowza will become the first established video infrastructure software company to introduce intelligent agent technology at the point of configuration and support, providing valuable innovation in a well-established market. Building on Wowza’s industry recognition as a reliable infrastructure streaming partner for mission-critical applications at scale, Wowza’s acquisition of AVA also reinforces its continuous commitment to innovation.

“What drew me to Wowza was the chance to pair next-gen AI with a platform that already powers some of the most demanding video infrastructure in the world,” said Mike Vitale, co-founder at AVA Intellect and incoming Head of Intelligence at Wowza. “We’re building on that foundation with new intelligence that’s embeddable and aligned with how developers and product teams want to work today - across industries, use cases, and environments.”

The acquisition marks the beginning of a broader evolution in Wowza’s platform strategy. By bringing AI deeper into the streaming experience, Wowza is investing in more intelligent, responsive infrastructure - designed to help customers move faster, adapt more easily, and deliver better video experiences at scale.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza powers live and on-demand video experiences for thousands of customers across industries including media, public safety, healthcare, and IoT. With a focus on reliability, flexibility, and developer-centric tools, Wowza enables organizations to build and scale reliable video infrastructure tailored to their exact needs.



