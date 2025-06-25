Boralex recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights

MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is proud to announce that it has been named the top company in Corporate Knights’ annual ‘Best 50 Corporate Citizens’ ranking in Canada. This ranking recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding leadership and commitment to sustainable development. This achievement highlights the importance Boralex places on corporate responsibility, which lies at the core of its business strategy.

‘‘Boralex’s approach is based on a clear vision: to contribute to a renewable energy future, while ensuring a safe, inclusive and responsible work environment and committing to a net-zero trajectory by 2050. This vision is reiterated in the Company's 2030 Strategy, unveiled last week. Receiving this recognition from Corporate Knights encourages us to continue our efforts in this direction, particularly in a context where climate risk remains one of the main business risks on a global scale’’, said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

‘‘This ranking represents a collective achievement, the result of sustained collaboration with all our stakeholders. It reflects our teams’ unwavering commitment to embedding social responsibility at the core of our strategic decisions, as well as the invaluable support of our host communities, clients, partners, and investors. We also commend the performance of the other companies featured in this ranking and their commitments to building a more sustainable shared future,’’ added Mihaela Stefanov, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility of Boralex.

Corporate Knights evaluates the annual performance of nearly 350 Canadian companies on 33 key global performance indicators. The full Corporate Knights methodology is available on their website, and all Boralex data used in the evaluation is available on the Corporate Knights platform. Among other things, Boralex excelled in the following indicators (year 2023):

Sustainable revenue

Sustainable investment

Existence of a sustainability pay link mechanism

GHG Productivity

Gender diversity on board of directors



Boralex unveiled its most recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report last February. Among the highlights for the year, the Company reviewed its talent acquisition process for inclusive recruitment, won the ‘Workforce Development’ award at Nergica’s Reconnaissance renewable energy gala for its wind maintenance training program for Innus and obtained approval of its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets from the Science-based Target Initiative (SBTi). More details on Boralex's CSR strategy are available on its website.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50% to 3.2 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of more than 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, discipline, expertise and diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications



Boralex Inc.



438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis



Boralex Inc.



514 213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.