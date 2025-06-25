National Organization on Disability to Host Live Event Exploring the Intersection of Emerging Technology and Disability Inclusion

Washington, DC, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization on Disability (NOD) – a nonprofit organization partnering with America’s top employers to advance disability inclusion in the workplace – today announced Technology and the Disability Experience, a live event taking place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at The Times Center in New York City.

This year’s signature networking event will explore the ways in which artificial intelligence, extended reality, and smart devices can remove barriers for people with disabilities in the workplace and drive inclusive innovation. With an emphasis on actionable solutions and industry standards, Technology and the Disability Experience will provide guests with the tools and insights needed to foster more accessible work environments not only for people with disabilities, but for all employees. Attendees include senior leaders from corporate, nonprofit, government, and academic sectors, including accessibility, talent management and HR professionals, advocates, social media influencers, and college students with disabilities.

“We’re at the beginning of an exciting chapter in the disability rights story. The wide access and limitless connection that innovative technology offers all users also holds the key to unlock a new reality for Americans with disabilities,” said Beth Sirull, President and CEO, the National Organization on Disability. “By finding ways to overcome barriers faced everyday by the disability community, tech innovators are helping to build a future where people with disabilities can participate fully in our workplaces and our communities. This moment in tech calls for proactive leadership and thoughtful, inclusive design.”

NOD is proud to highlight the groundbreaking innovations of companies and startups reshaping the landscape of accessibility as part of a dynamic technology showcase, during which guests can engage with interactive exhibits, see live demonstrations, and converse with inventors and technologists. Among the pioneering organizations already confirmed to participate are:

Inclusively, the leading platform providing companies with a universal approach to supporting their employees in finding and accessing the workplace benefits;

AIRA, supporting more effective communication for both the blind and low-vision community, and the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community through remote video interpreting, and

Be My Eyes, a revolutionary app connecting blind or low-vision users with sighted volunteers for real-time assistance.

These exhibitors, along with others to be announced, will have on display not just products, but their mission to build a more inclusive future. The evening will also feature:

An interactive, pre-event session offered exclusively to corporate members of the NOD Leadership Council on how people with disabilities are using AI and other tools to thrive in the workplace and subsequently influence broader systems;

Live entertainment, including: Lachi, a globally touring recording artist and GRAMMYs Chapter Board Governor who was born legally blind and uses her platform in music, storytelling, and fashion to amplify identity pride and disability culture to the mainstream narrative; Indi Robinson, a Deaf actress, performer, and model fusing American Sign Language with expressive movement and visual performance, and Comedian and event emcee Tina Friml, who uses animated optimism to talk about living with cerebral palsy.

Networking with cross-industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies, and changemakers in advocacy and policy;

An awards ceremony and subsequent panel discussion honoring individuals and organizations who exemplify the values of equity and innovation, including: The Judy Heumann Award for Excellence in Disability Rights Advocacy, recognizing Kimberly Hill Ridley , Chief Disability Officer, New York State; The Alan A. Reich Award for Innovation, accepted by Perrin Anto , Staff UX Design Lead, Products for All on behalf of Google , and The Employee Resource Group (ERG) Excellence Award for Making a Difference, with recipient to be announced.



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the early bird rate of $199 each through Tuesday, July 15 or $249 beyond that date.

NOD is exceedingly grateful to event sponsors Hilton, Toyota North America, Eli Lilly, and EY for supporting and sharing in our mission of increasing equitable opportunity for people with disabilities. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs and has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

For more information about NOD, visit www.nod.org.