MR.SUB and Second Harvest partner for charitable Canada Day deal

Toronto, Ont, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Canada Day, MR.SUB, the country’s largest Canadian-owned sub franchise, is honouring homegrown flavour with a special offer on the nationally inspired Canadian Club Sub.

A portion of sales will be donated to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, which works to redirect surplus food to non-profit organizations that feed communities across the country.

“Through this partnership, MR.SUB, Second Harvest and sandwich lovers across Canada can honour our country and take a shared step toward building a more equitable and environmentally conscious future,” said Janice Burgess, Senior Brand Vice President, MR.SUB. “It’s a great privilege for MR.SUB to support Second Harvest in their vital mission to eliminate perishable food waste across Canada.”

From June 27 until July 6, 2025, Canadians on the go for Canada Day festivities can grab the perennial favourite and enjoy delicious savings in honour of the national holiday, helping MR.SUB and Second Harvest support Canadian communities in need.

“With MR.SUB’s incredible Canada Day commitment, thousands of meals will be provided to people across Canada facing food insecurity, and we are so proud to partner with a company taking such meaningful action,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. “Their support helps ensure that good food reaches those who need it most. Contributions like this are essential in the fight against food insecurity and food waste in Canada. We are so grateful!”

MR.SUB has deep roots in Canada, where its first store opened in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood in 1968. Today, 57 years later, MR.SUB is the largest Canadian-owned sub franchise in the country with over 200 restaurants across the country and feeding more than 15,000 Canadians daily. As a Canadian business, MR.SUB prides itself in its commitment to local vendors with 100 per cent of products purchased from Canadian companies. One of the restaurant’s most popular items, the Canadian Club Sub’s sub-stantial flavour profile combines locally sourced ingredients—from the turkey, ham and bacon to the iconic ‘68 Sauce—into the moist, soft and crunchy delight that makes the sub a staple menu item.

This Canada Day offer is available at MR.SUB restaurants, on the official MR.SUB app, and on MRSUB.ca.

About MR.SUB

Founded in Toronto in 1968, MR.SUB is Canada’s original homegrown sub brand, proudly serving Canadians for over 55 years. With more than 200 locations across Canada, MR.SUB is best known for its iconic Assorted Sub, signature ’68 Sauce, and commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients. Guests can choose from a wide variety of fully customizable subs, wraps, salads, and comfort food favourites, including vegetarian, keto-friendly, and plant-based options. Each sandwich is crafted to order with bread baked in-house daily, premium proteins, and crisp, fresh vegetables. Whether you're craving a classic cold cut or a hot grilled sub, MR.SUB offers something for every appetite, staying true to its Canadian roots while delivering exceptional taste and value. For more information, visit MRSUB.ca.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and a global thought leader on food waste and perishable food redistribution. It rescues unsold surplus food from thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain to redistribute it to non-profits in every province and territory. This prevents harmful greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere while improving access to nutrition for millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity. Beyond food rescue and redistribution, Second Harvest is deeply involved in advocacy, research, training and education. Its groundbreaking reports, such as “The Avoidable Crisis of Food Waste,” provide critical data and insights to inform public policy and educate the public on sustainable food systems.

Second Harvest is committed to driving systemic change, helping to shape policies and practices that reduce food waste and address its role in climate change, while also supporting communities by providing them with the food they need.

