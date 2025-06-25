Troilus Files Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Troilus Copper-Gold Project

MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FSE: CM5R) is pleased to announce that it has officially filed the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for its flagship Troilus Copper-Gold Project (“Troilus” or the “Project”) with both the Government of Québec, via the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (“MELCCFP”), and the Government of Canada, via the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (“IAAC”).

The submission of the ESIA marks a major milestone in the development of the Troilus Project, representing the culmination of over five years of comprehensive baseline studies, robust technical evaluations, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous and local communities. As one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper projects in North America, this filing is a key step in advancing Troilus along its path towards construction.

Jacqueline Leroux, Troilus’ Vice President of Environment and Permitting, commented, “The ESIA submission is a defining moment for Troilus that reflects the unwavering dedication of our internal team and partners to advance this project in a responsible, transparent, and collaborative manner. This milestone not only derisks the Project, but also reinforces our long-standing commitment to sustainable development and positive impact for the communities in which we operate.”

Key highlights of the ESIA include:

Extensive community consultation: The ESIA includes the results of extensive engagement with the Cree Nation of Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation, the Cree Nation Government and the communities of Chibougamau and Chapais, which helped shape project design and mitigation strategies.





The ESIA was developed in collaboration with BluMetric Environmental Inc., and Stantec, two leading environmental and engineering firms. Under a rolling submission model, adopted in coordination with the IAAC and Cree Nation Government, sections of the ESIA were submitted in advance of the final report (see press release from January 29, 2025), allowing regulators to begin their assessment early and provide feedback throughout the drafting process. This is expected to streamline the overall permitting timeline.

With the ESIA filing now complete, the Project formally enters the provincial and federal review process. In Québec, the submission will be reviewed by COMEX (“Comité d’examen des répercussions sur l’environnement et le milieu social” or “Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee”), under the James Bay and Northern Québec Agreement, while federally, the IAAC will lead a parallel review supported by public and Indigenous consultations. Final decisions are anticipated by year-end 2026.

Troilus remains committed to transparent engagement and collaborative development, and looks forward to continuing its work with local and Indigenous partners, as well as government stakeholders, to responsibly advance one of Canada’s most significant critical mineral projects.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

