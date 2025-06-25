Exgen Reports Phoenix Empire Funding Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) ("ExGen", the "Company"): ExGen is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Copper Limited’s (“Phoenix”) development and construction activities at the Empire Mine Project in Custer County, Idaho, USA, further to Phoenix’s news release of June 12, 2025. ExGen owns 20% and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project, which includes all of the Navarre Creek claim block. ExGen further owns 1,330,000 common shares of Phoenix.

Jason Riley, Chairman and CEO of ExGen, commented: "We are very encouraged by this recent funding possibility for Empire and look forward to providing updates as they become available."

Phoenix Copper Limited (AIM: PXC; OTCQX ADR: PXCLY), the AIM quoted, USA focused base and precious metals emerging producer and exploration company, reported that further to its announcement on 14 November 2024, it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with an accredited US based investor (the "Investor") to subscribe for $75 million of the Company's listed, secured floating rate minimum 8.5% corporate copper bonds due 2029-2033 (the "Bonds").

Pursuant to the LOI, which is non-binding and subject to any further due diligence that may be required, placement of the Bonds is subject to the preparation and execution of definitive legal documentation, including the Bonds subscription letter. Phoenix expects the Bonds to be drawn down in three tranches: $30 million on execution of the legal documentation (the "First Tranche"), followed by two further tranches of amounts and on dates to be mutually agreed between Phoenix and the Investor (the "Bonds Drawdown") in due course.

The LOI also provides for the issue to the Investor of a preference share of no par value convertible at £0.05 per share into 25 million new ordinary shares of no par value, currently representing approximately 10.5% of the enlarged outstanding share capital of the Company, at any time between 1 September 2025 and 30 June 2028. The conversion rights will vest pro-rata to the Bonds Drawdown.

The Investor will also be allocated one board seat on the Company's Board, following payment of the First Tranche. The appointment of any director will be subject to the usual suitability assessment and other criteria.

Although the Directors are confident that any remaining due diligence will be completed in a timely manner and that the definitive legal documentation will be executed, there can be no certainty that the Bonds will be placed with the Investor. The Company looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as appropriate.

Richard Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer of Phoenix, commented: "We have been in discussions with the Investor for a number of months, and we look forward to completing the appropriate legal documentation and welcoming the Investor on board as both a Bondholder and, through the proposed conversion of the preference share, a shareholder.

"This proposed placement of Bonds will provide the Company with the cash resources to complete construction of the Empire open-pit copper, gold and silver mine in Idaho, USA, and proceed into production, as well as commencing an underground drilling programme on the Empire sulphide vein system, by way of driving an initial adit to the known high-grade [copper] zone."

Partial conversion of short-term loan

The Company also reports that its short-term loan provider[1] has converted $176,585 of outstanding principal into 4,853,208 new ordinary shares in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.82 pence per ordinary share (the "Partial Loan Conversion").

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 18 June 2025.

Following the Partial Loan Conversion, the Company has 212,037,300 Ordinary Shares outstanding. Shareholders may use this number as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

