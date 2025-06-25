Portage Biotech Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

DOVER, Del., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (“Portage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company formed under the laws of the British Virgin Islands (“Portage”), announced today that on June 24, 2025, the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that the Company has evidenced compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing a pipeline of novel biologics to transform the immune system’s ability to fight cancer. For more information, visit www.portagebiotech.com.

